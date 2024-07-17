Schließen

Off-road adventures

  • This article focuses on the visual qualities of Alexander von Humboldt’s statistical tables in his Political Essay on the Kingdom of New Spain (1808–1811, 2nd ed. 1825–1827) with special attention to how such composites of numbers, alphabetical script, and semiotic elements relate to narrative writing. I argue that Humboldt’s tables/tableaus open up spaces inside his narrative that fragment the reading process, inviting new conversations, connections, and ideas.
  • Este articulo entretiene con los atributos visuales de las abundantes tablas estadísticas incluyendo en el Essai politique sur le royaume de la Nouvelle Espagne (1808–1811, 2nd ed. 1825–1827) de Alexander de Humboldt, en especial con las relaciones entre las combinaciones de números, escritura y elementos semióticos (que Humboldt llama “tableaux”) y la propia narrativa. Obran estas relaciones una fragmentación del proceso de leer, abriendo dimensiones y espacios en que se podrían manifestar nuevas conexiones, conversaciones e ideas innovadoras.
  • Dieser Artikel befasst sich mit den bildhaften Eigenschaften der vielen statistischen Tabellen in Alexander von Humboldts Essai politique sur le royaume de la Nouvelle Espagne (1808–1811, 2nd ed. 1820–1827), wobei meine besondere Aufmerksamkeit den Verhältnissen gilt, die diese aus Zahlen, alphabetischer Schrift und semiotischen Elementen zusammengesetzten Komposita (die Humboldt als Tableaux bezeichnet) mit der beschreibenden Erzählung selbst eingehen: In diesen Verhältnissen offenbaren sich nämlich Dimensionen oder Räumlichkeiten, die durch die visuelle Zerteilung des Textes stets weitere, neue Verbindungen, Gespräche und Ideen zu produzieren suchen.

Download full text files

  • hin48_online_s65-86.pdfeng
    (4452KB)

    SHA-512:903e0e0d7ec19f945550345ccefa70a03de0d657b3b12b956d41774bcdfbee01ab6884eb21c4d2f30681c0ff67202802839c33996751316bc539cff7cf076b98

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Vera M. KutzinskiORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-646601
DOI:https://doi.org/10.18443/367
ISSN:2568-3543
ISSN:1617-5239
Title of parent work (German):HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies
Subtitle (English):reading statistics in Alexander von Humboldt’s political essay on the kingdom of New Spain
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Editor(s):Ottmar Ette, Eberhard Knobloch
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2024
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2024/07/17
Tag:New Spain; statistics; visuality and narrative; word-image relations
Volume:XXV
Issue:48
Number of pages:22
First page:65
Last Page:86
Source:HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; [XXV (2024) 48]
RVK - Regensburg classification:GK 4953, NU 5089, WB 3187, RT 10026, RB 10032
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 509 Histor., geogr., personenbezogene Behandlung
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 91 Geografie, Reisen / 911 Historische Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies, ISSN 1617-5239 / HiN XXV, 48 (2024)
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
External remark:The original publication is available at
https://doi.org/10.18443/367

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.