Digital activism on social media

  • Social media constitute an important arena for public debates and steady interchange of issues relevant to society. To boost their reputation, commercial organizations also engage in political, social, or environmental debates on social media. To engage in this type of digital activism, organizations increasingly utilize the social media profiles of executive employees and other brand ambassadors. However, the relationship between brand ambassadors’ digital activism and corporate reputation is only vaguely understood. The results of a qualitative inquiry suggest that digital activism via brand ambassadors can be risky (e.g., creating additional surface for firestorms, financial loss) and rewarding (e.g., emitting authenticity, employing ‘megaphones’ for industry change) at the same time. The paper informs both scholarship and practitioners about strategic trade-offs that need to be considered when employing brand ambassadors for digital activism.

Metadaten
Author details:Julian Marx, Felix BrünkerORCiDGND, Milad Mirbabaie, Stefan StieglitzORCiDGND
URL:https://hdl.handle.net/10125/107250
ISBN:978-0-99813-317-1
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the 57th Annual Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences
Subtitle (English):the role of brand ambassadors and corporate reputation management
Publisher:Department of IT Management Shidler College of Business University of Hawaii
Place of publishing:Honolulu, HI
Editor(s):Tung X. Bui
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/01/03
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/07/05
Tag:brand ambassadors; digital activism; reputation management; social media; the bright and dark side of social media in the marginalized contexts
Number of pages:10
First page:7205
Last Page:7214
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

