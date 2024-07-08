Seismicity parameters dependence on main shock-induced co-seismic stress
The Gutenberg-Richter (GR) and the Omori-Utsu (OU) law describe the earthquakes' energy release and temporal clustering and are thus of great importance for seismic hazard assessment. Motivated by experimental results, which indicate stress-dependent parameters, we consider a combined global data set of 127 main shock-aftershock sequences and perform a systematic study of the relationship between main shock-induced stress changes and associated seismicity patterns. For this purpose, we calculate space-dependent Coulomb Stress (& UDelta;CFS) and alternative receiver-independent stress metrics in the surrounding of the main shocks. Our results indicate a clear positive correlation between the GR b-value and the induced stress, contrasting expectations from laboratory experiments and suggesting a crucial role of structural heterogeneity and strength variations. Furthermore, we demonstrate that the aftershock productivity increases nonlinearly with stress, while the OU parameters c and p systematically decrease for increasing stress changes. Our partly unexpected findings can have an important impact on future estimations of the aftershock hazard.
|Shubham SharmaORCiD, Sebastian HainzlORCiDGND, Gert ZöllerORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1093/gji/ggad201
|Geophysical journal international
|2023/05/17
|2023
|b-value; earthquake hazards; earthquake interaction; forecasting and prediction; statistical seismology
|DFG-Research Training Group NatRiskChange'; DFG [B04]
