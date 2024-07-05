Schließen

Virtual reality in digital education

  • Virtual reality promises high potential as an immersive, hands-on learning tool for training 21st-century skills. However, previous research revealed that the mere use of digital tools in higher education does not automatically translate into learning outcomes. Instead, information systems studies emphasized the importance of effective use behavior to achieve technology usage goals. Applying the affordance network approach, we investigated what constitutes effective usage behavior regarding a virtual reality collaboration system in digital education. Therefore, we conducted 18 interviews with students and observations of six course sessions. The results uncover how affordance actualization contributed to the achievement of learning goals. A comparison with findings of previous studies on other information systems (i.e., electronic medical record systems, big data analytics, fitness wearables) allowed us to highlight system-specific differences in effective use behavior. We also demonstrated a clear distinction between conceptsVirtual reality promises high potential as an immersive, hands-on learning tool for training 21st-century skills. However, previous research revealed that the mere use of digital tools in higher education does not automatically translate into learning outcomes. Instead, information systems studies emphasized the importance of effective use behavior to achieve technology usage goals. Applying the affordance network approach, we investigated what constitutes effective usage behavior regarding a virtual reality collaboration system in digital education. Therefore, we conducted 18 interviews with students and observations of six course sessions. The results uncover how affordance actualization contributed to the achievement of learning goals. A comparison with findings of previous studies on other information systems (i.e., electronic medical record systems, big data analytics, fitness wearables) allowed us to highlight system-specific differences in effective use behavior. We also demonstrated a clear distinction between concepts surrounding effective use theory facilitating the application of the affordance network approach in information systems research.show moreshow less

