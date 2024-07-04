Corrigendum to “The potential of digital nudging to bridge the gap between environmental attitude and behavior in the usage of smart home applications” [International Journal of Information Management 72 (2023) 102665]
- We would like to inform the readers and editors of the journal that we have discovered some errors in the references of our paper. These errors were brought to our attention by a reader who noticed some inconsistencies between the citations in the text and the bibliography. Upon further investigation, we realized that our literature management software had mistakenly linked some of the references to wrong or non-existent sources. We apologize for this oversight and assure you that it did not affect the validity or quality of our arguments and results, which were based on the correct sources. Below you find a list of the incorrect references along with their corresponding correct ones. We hope that this correction statement will clarify any confusion or misunderstanding that may have arisen from this mistake. The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
|Author details:
|Stefan StieglitzORCiDGND, Milad Mirbabaie, Annika Deubel, Lea-Marie Braun, Tobias Kissmer
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijinfomgt.2024.102774
|ISSN:
|0268-4012
|Title of parent work (English):
|International journal of information management
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2024/03/08
|Publication year:
|2024
|Release date:
|2024/07/04
|Volume:
|76
|Article number:
|102774
|Number of pages:
|2
|Remarks:
Refers to: The potential of digital nudging to bridge the gap between environmental attitude and behavior in the usage of smart home applications International Journal of Information Management, Volume 72, October 2023, Pages 102665 / Stefan Stieglitz, Milad Mirbabaie, Annika Deubel, Lea-Marie Braun, Tobias Kissmer
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Peer review:
|Referiert