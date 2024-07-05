Schließen

Comb-like geometric constraints leading to emergence of the time-fractional Schrödinger equation

  This paper presents an overview over several examples, where the comb-like geometric constraints lead to emergence of the time-fractional Schrodinger equation. Motion of a quantum object on a comb structure is modeled by a suitable modification of the kinetic energy operator, obtained by insertion of the Dirac delta function in the Laplacian. First, we consider motion of a free particle on two- and three-dimensional comb structures, and then we extend the study to the interacting cases. A general form of a nonlocal term, which describes the interactions of the particle with the medium, is included in the Hamiltonian, and later on, the cases of constant and Dirac delta potentials are analyzed. At the end, we discuss the case of non-integer dimensions, considering separately the case of fractal dimension between one and two, and the case of fractal dimension between two and three. All these examples show that even though we are starting with the standard time-dependent Schrodinger equation on a comb, the time-fractional equation for the Green's functions appears, due to these specific geometric constraints.

Metadaten
Author details:Irina PetreskaORCiD, Trifce SandevORCiDGND, Ervin Kaminski LenziORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1142/S0217732321300056
ISSN:0217-7323
ISSN:1793-6632
Title of parent work (English):Modern physics letters : A, Particles and fields, gravitation, cosmology, nuclear physics
Publisher:World Scientific
Place of publishing:Singapore
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/29
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/07/05
Tag:Comb model; Green’ s functions; time-fractional Schrödinger equation
Volume:36
Issue:14
Article number:2130005
Number of pages:23
Funding institution:WTZ Mazedonien S&T Macedonia 2018-20 under intergovernmental Macedonian-Austrian agreement [MK 07/2018]; Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; CNPqConselho Nacional de Desenvolvimento Cientifico e Tecnologico (CNPQ) [302983/2018-0]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

