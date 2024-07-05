Introduction
- The introduction addresses the combination of allegory and the first-person narrative form. This combination, which would prove extremely successful as a template in the following decades, seems to have appeared for the first time shortly after 1200. Not long afterward, the Roman de la Rose was the first text to combine the use of the vernacular, the first person, and allegoricity with courtly tropes. This text stands at the beginning of the impressive history of the “family of texts.” The introduction provides an overview of the main characteristics of this family and text types belonging to it: debates, dream allegories, and autobiographical texts, by integrating important results of the case studies presented in the volume.
