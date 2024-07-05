Schließen

Allegory and the Poetic Self

  This book is the first collective examination of Late Medieval intimate first-person narratives that blurred the lines between author, narrator, and protagonist and usually feature personification allegory and courtly love tropes, creating an experimental new family of poetry. In this volume, contributors analyze why the allegorical first-person romance embedded itself in the vernacular literature of Western Europe and remained popular for more than two centuries. The editors identify and discuss three predominant forms within this family: debate poetry, dream allegories, and autobiographies. Contributors offer textual analyses of key works from late medieval German, French, Italian, and Iberian literature, with discussion of developments in England, as well. Allegory and the Poetic Self offers a sophisticated, theoretically current discussion of relevant literature. This exploration of medieval "I" narratives offers insights not just into the premodern period but also into Western literature's subsequent traditions of self-analysis and identity crafting through storytelling.

Metadaten
URN:https://ebookcentral.proquest.com/lib/potsdamuni/reader.action?docID=30189190
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5744/florida/9780813069517.001.0001
ISBN:978-0-81306-751-3
ISBN:978-0-81306-951-7
Subtitle (English):First-Person Narration in Late Medieval Literature
Publisher:University Press of Florida
Place of publishing:Gainesville
Editor(s):Barton R. Palmer, Katharina Philipowski, Julia Rüthemann
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/07/05
Tag:Western literature; allegory; first-person; late medieval; narratives
Number of pages:316
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

