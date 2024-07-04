Kettle holes reflect the biogeochemical characteristics of their catchment area and the intensity of the element-specific input

Purpose Kettle holes are small inland water bodies known to be dominated by terrigenous material; however, the processes and structures that drive the enrichment and depletion of specific geochemical elements in the water column and kettle hole sediment remain unclear. We hypothesized that the mobile elements (Ca, Fe, K, P) behave different from each other in their transport, intermediate soil retention, and final accumulation in the kettle hole sediment. Methods Topsoils from transects spanning topographic positions from erosional to depositional areas, sediment cores, shallow groundwater, and kettle hole water of two glacial kettle holes in NE Germany (Rittgarten (RG) and Kraatz (KR)) were collected. The Fe, Ca, K, and total P (TP) concentrations were quantified and additionally the major anions in shallow groundwater and kettle hole water. The element-specific mobilization, relocation, and, finally, accumulation in the sediment were investigated by enrichment factors. Furthermore, a piper diagram was used to estimate

Purpose Kettle holes are small inland water bodies known to be dominated by terrigenous material; however, the processes and structures that drive the enrichment and depletion of specific geochemical elements in the water column and kettle hole sediment remain unclear. We hypothesized that the mobile elements (Ca, Fe, K, P) behave different from each other in their transport, intermediate soil retention, and final accumulation in the kettle hole sediment. Methods Topsoils from transects spanning topographic positions from erosional to depositional areas, sediment cores, shallow groundwater, and kettle hole water of two glacial kettle holes in NE Germany (Rittgarten (RG) and Kraatz (KR)) were collected. The Fe, Ca, K, and total P (TP) concentrations were quantified and additionally the major anions in shallow groundwater and kettle hole water. The element-specific mobilization, relocation, and, finally, accumulation in the sediment were investigated by enrichment factors. Furthermore, a piper diagram was used to estimate groundwater flow directions and pond-internal processes. Results At KR only, the upper 10 cm of the kettle hole sediment reflected the relative element composition of the eroded terrestrial soils. The sediment from both kettle holes was enriched in Ca, Fe, K, and P compared to topsoils, indicating several possible processes including the input of clay and silt sized particles enriched in these elements, fertilizer input, and pond-internal processes including biogenic calcite and hydroxyapatite precipitation, Fe-P binding (KR), FeSx formation (RG), and elemental fixation and deposition via floating macrophytes (RG). High Ca concentrations in the kettle hole water indicated a high input of Ca from shallow groundwater inflow, while Ca precipitation in the kettle hole water led to lower Ca concentration in groundwater outflow. Conclusions The considerable element losses in the surrounding soils and the inputs into the kettle holes should be addressed by comprehensive soil and water protection measures, i.e., avoiding tillage, fertilizing conservatively, and creating buffer zones.

