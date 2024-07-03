Schließen

The effects of preferred music and its timing on performance, pacing, and psychophysiological responses during the 6-min test

  • The aim of this study was to investigate the effects of listening to preferred music during a warm up or exercise, on performance during a 6-min all-out exercise test (6-MT) in young adult males. Twenty-five healthy males volunteered to participate in this study. Following a within subject design, participants performed three test conditions (MDT: music during the test; MDW: music during the warm-up; WM: without music) in random order. Outcomes included mean running speed over the 6-min test (MRS6), total distance covered (TDC), heart rate responses (HRpeak, HRmean), blood lactate (3-min after the test), and the rating of perceived exertion (RPE); additionally, feeling scale scores were recorded. Listening to preferred music during running resulted in significant TDC (Delta up arrow 10%, p=0.006, ES=0.80) and MRS6 (Delta up arrow 14%, p=0.012, ES=1.02) improvement during the 6-MT, improvement was also noted for the warm-up with music condition (TDC:Delta up arrow 8%, p=0.028, ES=0.63; MRS6:Delta up arrow 8%, p=0.032, ES=0.61). AThe aim of this study was to investigate the effects of listening to preferred music during a warm up or exercise, on performance during a 6-min all-out exercise test (6-MT) in young adult males. Twenty-five healthy males volunteered to participate in this study. Following a within subject design, participants performed three test conditions (MDT: music during the test; MDW: music during the warm-up; WM: without music) in random order. Outcomes included mean running speed over the 6-min test (MRS6), total distance covered (TDC), heart rate responses (HRpeak, HRmean), blood lactate (3-min after the test), and the rating of perceived exertion (RPE); additionally, feeling scale scores were recorded. Listening to preferred music during running resulted in significant TDC (Delta up arrow 10%, p=0.006, ES=0.80) and MRS6 (Delta up arrow 14%, p=0.012, ES=1.02) improvement during the 6-MT, improvement was also noted for the warm-up with music condition (TDC:Delta up arrow 8%, p=0.028, ES=0.63; MRS6:Delta up arrow 8%, p=0.032, ES=0.61). A similar reverse "J-shaped" pacing profile was detected during the three conditions. Blood lactate was lower in the MDT condition by 8% (p=0.01, ES=1.10), but not the MDW condition, compared to MW. In addition, no statistically significant differences were found between the test sessions for the HR, RPE, and feeling scale scores. In conclusion, listening to music during exercise testing would be more beneficial for optimal TDC and MRS6 performances compared to MDW and WM.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Nidhal Jebabli, Hassane ZouhalORCiD, Daniel Boullosa, Karuppasamy GovindasamyORCiD, Claire Tourny, Anthony C. HackneyORCiDGND, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Abderraouf Ben AbderrahmanORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2478/hukin-2022-0038
ISSN:1640-5544
ISSN:1899-7562
Title of parent work (English):Journal of human kinetics
Publisher:Academy of Physical Education
Place of publishing:Katowice
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/26
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/07/03
Tag:aerobic exercise; blood lactate;; rating of perceived exertion; work-rate distribution
Volume:82
Issue:1
Number of pages:11
First page:123
Last Page:133
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 79 Sport, Spiele, Unterhaltung / 796 Sportarten, Sportspiele
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

