Urbanization promotes specific bacteria in freshwater microbiomes including potential pathogens

  • Freshwater ecosystems are characterized by complex and highly dynamic microbial communities that are strongly structured by their local environment and biota. Accelerating urbanization and growing city populations detrimentally alter freshwater environments. To determine differences in freshwater microbial communities associated with urban-ization, full-length 16S rRNA gene PacBio sequencing was performed in a case study from surface waters and sedi-ments from a wastewater treatment plant, urban and rural lakes in the Berlin-Brandenburg region, Northeast Germany. Water samples exhibited highly habitat specific bacterial communities with multiple genera showing clear urban signatures. We identified potentially harmful bacterial groups associated with environmental parameters specific to urban habitats such as Alistipes, Escherichia/Shigella, Rickettsia and Streptococcus. We demonstrate that urban-ization alters natural microbial communities in lakes and, via simultaneous warming and eutrophication and creates favourable conditions thatFreshwater ecosystems are characterized by complex and highly dynamic microbial communities that are strongly structured by their local environment and biota. Accelerating urbanization and growing city populations detrimentally alter freshwater environments. To determine differences in freshwater microbial communities associated with urban-ization, full-length 16S rRNA gene PacBio sequencing was performed in a case study from surface waters and sedi-ments from a wastewater treatment plant, urban and rural lakes in the Berlin-Brandenburg region, Northeast Germany. Water samples exhibited highly habitat specific bacterial communities with multiple genera showing clear urban signatures. We identified potentially harmful bacterial groups associated with environmental parameters specific to urban habitats such as Alistipes, Escherichia/Shigella, Rickettsia and Streptococcus. We demonstrate that urban-ization alters natural microbial communities in lakes and, via simultaneous warming and eutrophication and creates favourable conditions that promote specific bacterial genera including potential pathogens. Our findings are evidence to suggest an increased potential for long-term health risk in urbanized waterbodies, at a time of rapidly expanding global urbanization. The results highlight the urgency for undertaking mitigation measures such as targeted lake restoration projects and sustainable water management efforts.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Daniela NumbergerORCiD, Luca ZoccaratoORCiD, Jason Nicholas WoodhouseORCiD, Lars GanzertORCiDGND, Sascha Sauer, Jaime Ricardo García MárquezGND, Sami DomischORCiDGND, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Alex GreenwoodORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2022.157321
ISSN:0048-9697
ISSN:1879-1026
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35839872
Title of parent work (English):The science of the total environment : an international journal for scientific research into the environment and its relationship with man
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/07/03
Tag:Full-length 16S rRNA PacBio sequencing; Humanization; Lakes; Microbial community; Urban waters; Urbanization; Wastewater; composition
Volume:845
Article number:157321
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:project grant (IRG 3 -Water) from the Leibniz Research Alliance; "INFECTIONS'21 - Transmission Control of Infections in the 21st Century"; - Leibniz Association, Germany [SAS-2015-FZB-LFV]; Leibniz SAW project; "MycoLink" [SAW-2014-IGB]; German Federal Ministry of Education and; Research (BMBF) [01LC1501G]; Leibniz Competition [J45/2018]; Federal; Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) [033W034A]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

