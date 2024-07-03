The role of vital dietary biomolecules in eco-evo-devo dynamics

Libor Zavorka, Andreu Blanco, Fernando Chaguaceda, Julien Cucherousset, Shaun S. Killen, Camilla Lienart, Margaux Mathieu-Resuge, Pavel Nemec, Matthias Pilecky, Inga Kristin Scharnweber, Cornelia W. Twining, Martin J. Kainz
- The physiological dependence of animals on dietary intake of vitamins, amino acids, and fatty acids is ubiquitous. Sharp differences in the availability of these vital dietary biomolecules among different resources mean that consumers must adopt a range of strategies to meet their physiological needs. We review the emerging work on omega-3 long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids, focusing predominantly on predator-prey interactions, to illustrate that trade-off between capacities to consume resources rich in vital biomolecules and internal synthesis capacity drives differences in phenotype and fitness of consumers. This can then feedback to impact ecosystem functioning. We outline how focus on vital dietary biomolecules in eco-eco-devo dynamics can improve our understanding of anthropogenic changes across multiple levels of biological organization.
|Libor ZavorkaORCiD, Andreu BlancoORCiD, Fernando Chaguaceda, Julien Cucherousset, Shaun S. Killen, Camilla Lienart, Margaux Mathieu-Resuge, Pavel Nemec, Matthias Pilecky, Inga Kristin ScharnweberORCiDGND, Cornelia W. Twining, Martin J. Kainz
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tree.2022.08.010
|0169-5347
|1872-8383
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36182405
|Trends in ecology and evolution
|Cell Press
|Cambridge
|Article
|English
|2023/12/20
|2023
|2024/07/03
|38
|1
|13
|72
|84
|Austrian Science Fund (FWF) [M 2742-BBL]; Axencia Galega de Innovacion; [ED481B 2018/68]; NERC Standard Grant [NE/T008334/1]; Walter and Andree; de Nottbeck post-doctoral grant; Czech Science Foundation [20-28135S];; Agence Nationale de la Recherche and Conseil Regional de Bretagne; [ANR-17-EURE-0015]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [DFG-GRK 2118/2];; European Research Council [H2020-MSCA-IF-2020]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International