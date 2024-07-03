Schließen

Stability of transition semigroups and applications to parabolic equations

  • This paper deals with the long-term behavior of positive operator semigroups on spaces of bounded functions and of signed measures, which have applications to parabolic equations with unbounded coefficients and to stochas-tic analysis. The main results are a Tauberian type theorem characterizing the convergence to equilibrium of strongly Feller semigroups and a generalization of a classical convergence theorem of Doob. None of these results requires any kind of time regularity of the semigroup.

