Stability of transition semigroups and applications to parabolic equations
- This paper deals with the long-term behavior of positive operator semigroups on spaces of bounded functions and of signed measures, which have applications to parabolic equations with unbounded coefficients and to stochas-tic analysis. The main results are a Tauberian type theorem characterizing the convergence to equilibrium of strongly Feller semigroups and a generalization of a classical convergence theorem of Doob. None of these results requires any kind of time regularity of the semigroup.
|Author details:
|Moritz GerlachORCiDGND, Jochen GlückORCiDGND, Markus KunzeORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1090/tran/8620
|ISSN:
|0002-9947
|ISSN:
|1088-6850
|Title of parent work (English):
|Transactions of the american mathematical society
|Publisher:
|American Mathematical Soc.
|Place of publishing:
|Providence
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2023
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2024/07/03
|Tag:
|Transition probabilities; asymptotic; behavior; invariant measure; parabolic equations; strong Feller property
|Volume:
|376
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|28
|First page:
|153
|Last Page:
|180
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert