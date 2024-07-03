Schließen

A dynamical scan-path model for task-dependence during scene viewing

  • In real-world scene perception, human observers generate sequences of fixations to move image patches into the high-acuity center of the visual field. Models of visual attention developed over the last 25 years aim to predict two-dimensional probabilities of gaze positions for a given image via saliency maps. Recently, progress has been made on models for the generation of scan paths under the constraints of saliency as well as attentional and oculomotor restrictions. Experimental research demonstrated that task constraints can have a strong impact on viewing behavior. Here, we propose a scan-path model for both fixation positions and fixation durations, which include influences of task instructions and interindividual differences. Based on an eye-movement experiment with four different task conditions, we estimated model parameters for each individual observer and task condition using a fully Bayesian dynamical modeling framework using a joint spatial-temporal likelihood approach with sequential estimation. Resulting parameter valuesIn real-world scene perception, human observers generate sequences of fixations to move image patches into the high-acuity center of the visual field. Models of visual attention developed over the last 25 years aim to predict two-dimensional probabilities of gaze positions for a given image via saliency maps. Recently, progress has been made on models for the generation of scan paths under the constraints of saliency as well as attentional and oculomotor restrictions. Experimental research demonstrated that task constraints can have a strong impact on viewing behavior. Here, we propose a scan-path model for both fixation positions and fixation durations, which include influences of task instructions and interindividual differences. Based on an eye-movement experiment with four different task conditions, we estimated model parameters for each individual observer and task condition using a fully Bayesian dynamical modeling framework using a joint spatial-temporal likelihood approach with sequential estimation. Resulting parameter values demonstrate that model properties such as the attentional span are adjusted to task requirements. Posterior predictive checks indicate that our dynamical model can reproduce task differences in scan-path statistics across individual observers.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Lisa SchwetlickORCiDGND, Daniel BackhausORCiD, Ralf EngbertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1037/rev0000379
ISSN:0033-295X
ISSN:1939-1471
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36190753
Title of parent work (English):Psychological review
Publisher:American Psychological Association
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/07/03
Tag:Bayesian inference; eye movements; individual differences;; scene viewing; task dependence
Volume:130
Issue:3
Number of pages:34
First page:807
Last Page:840
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [(SFB) 1294, 318763901]; DFG [EN; 471/16-1]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.