Current fluctuations in stochastically resetting particle systems

  • We consider a system of noninteracting particles on a line with initial positions distributed uniformly with density ? on the negative half-line. We consider two different models: (i) Each particle performs independent Brownian motion with stochastic resetting to its initial position with rate r and (ii) each particle performs run -and-tumble motion, and with rate r its position gets reset to its initial value and simultaneously its velocity gets randomized. We study the effects of resetting on the distribution P(Q, t) of the integrated particle current Q up to time t through the origin (from left to right). We study both the annealed and the quenched current distributions and in both cases, we find that resetting induces a stationary limiting distribution of the current at long times. However, we show that the approach to the stationary state of the current distribution in the annealed and the quenched cases are drastically different for both models. In the annealed case, the whole distribution P-an(Q, t) approaches its stationaryWe consider a system of noninteracting particles on a line with initial positions distributed uniformly with density ? on the negative half-line. We consider two different models: (i) Each particle performs independent Brownian motion with stochastic resetting to its initial position with rate r and (ii) each particle performs run -and-tumble motion, and with rate r its position gets reset to its initial value and simultaneously its velocity gets randomized. We study the effects of resetting on the distribution P(Q, t) of the integrated particle current Q up to time t through the origin (from left to right). We study both the annealed and the quenched current distributions and in both cases, we find that resetting induces a stationary limiting distribution of the current at long times. However, we show that the approach to the stationary state of the current distribution in the annealed and the quenched cases are drastically different for both models. In the annealed case, the whole distribution P-an(Q, t) approaches its stationary limit uniformly for all Q. In contrast, the quenched distribution P-qu(Q, t) attains its stationary form for Q < Q(crit)(t), while it remains time dependent for Q > Q(crit)(t). We show that Q(crit)(t) increases linearly with t for large t. On the scale where Q <; Q(crit)(t), we show that P-qu(Q, t) has an unusual large deviation form with a rate function that has a third-order phase transition at the critical point. We have computed the associated rate functions analytically for both models. Using an importance sampling method that allows to probe probabilities as tiny as 10-14000, we were able to compute numerically this nonanalytic rate function for the resetting Brownian dynamics and found excellent agreement with our analytical prediction.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Costantino Di BelloORCiD, Alexander K. HartmannORCiDGND, Satya N. Majumdar, Francesco MoriORCiD, Alberto Rosso, Gregory SchehrGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.108.014112
ISSN:2470-0045
ISSN:2470-0053
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37583217
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/07/07
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/07/03
Volume:108
Issue:1
Article number:014112
Number of pages:18
Funding institution:Leverhulme Trust [LIP-2020-014]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

