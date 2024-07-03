Schließen

FASDetect as a machine learning-based screening app for FASD in youth with ADHD

  • Fetal alcohol-spectrum disorder (FASD) is underdiagnosed and often misdiagnosed as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Here, we develop a screening tool for FASD in youth with ADHD symptoms. To develop the prediction model, medical record data from a German University outpatient unit are assessed including 275 patients aged 0-19 years old with FASD with or without ADHD and 170 patients with ADHD without FASD aged 0-19 years old. We train 6 machine learning models based on 13 selected variables and evaluate their performance. Random forest models yield the best prediction models with a cross-validated AUC of 0.92 (95% confidence interval [0.84, 0.99]). Follow-up analyses indicate that a random forest model with 6 variables - body length and head circumference at birth, IQ, socially intrusive behaviour, poor memory and sleep disturbance - yields equivalent predictive accuracy. We implement the prediction model in a web-based app called FASDetect - a user-friendly, clinically scalable FASD risk calculator that is freelyFetal alcohol-spectrum disorder (FASD) is underdiagnosed and often misdiagnosed as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Here, we develop a screening tool for FASD in youth with ADHD symptoms. To develop the prediction model, medical record data from a German University outpatient unit are assessed including 275 patients aged 0-19 years old with FASD with or without ADHD and 170 patients with ADHD without FASD aged 0-19 years old. We train 6 machine learning models based on 13 selected variables and evaluate their performance. Random forest models yield the best prediction models with a cross-validated AUC of 0.92 (95% confidence interval [0.84, 0.99]). Follow-up analyses indicate that a random forest model with 6 variables - body length and head circumference at birth, IQ, socially intrusive behaviour, poor memory and sleep disturbance - yields equivalent predictive accuracy. We implement the prediction model in a web-based app called FASDetect - a user-friendly, clinically scalable FASD risk calculator that is freely available at https://fasdetect.dhc-lab.hpi.de.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Lukas Ehrig, Ann-Christin WagnerGND, Heike WolterORCiDGND, Christoph U. CorrellORCiDGND, Olga GeiselGND, Stefan KonigorskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41746-023-00864-1
ISSN:2398-6352
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37468605
Title of parent work (English):npj Digital Medicine
Publisher:Macmillan Publishers Limited
Place of publishing:Basingstoke
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/07/19
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/07/03
Tag:Medical research; Psychiatric disorders
Volume:6
Issue:1
Article number:130
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research; Foundation) [491466077]
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

