FASDetect as a machine learning-based screening app for FASD in youth with ADHD
- Fetal alcohol-spectrum disorder (FASD) is underdiagnosed and often misdiagnosed as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Here, we develop a screening tool for FASD in youth with ADHD symptoms. To develop the prediction model, medical record data from a German University outpatient unit are assessed including 275 patients aged 0-19 years old with FASD with or without ADHD and 170 patients with ADHD without FASD aged 0-19 years old. We train 6 machine learning models based on 13 selected variables and evaluate their performance. Random forest models yield the best prediction models with a cross-validated AUC of 0.92 (95% confidence interval [0.84, 0.99]). Follow-up analyses indicate that a random forest model with 6 variables - body length and head circumference at birth, IQ, socially intrusive behaviour, poor memory and sleep disturbance - yields equivalent predictive accuracy. We implement the prediction model in a web-based app called FASDetect - a user-friendly, clinically scalable FASD risk calculator that is freelyFetal alcohol-spectrum disorder (FASD) is underdiagnosed and often misdiagnosed as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Here, we develop a screening tool for FASD in youth with ADHD symptoms. To develop the prediction model, medical record data from a German University outpatient unit are assessed including 275 patients aged 0-19 years old with FASD with or without ADHD and 170 patients with ADHD without FASD aged 0-19 years old. We train 6 machine learning models based on 13 selected variables and evaluate their performance. Random forest models yield the best prediction models with a cross-validated AUC of 0.92 (95% confidence interval [0.84, 0.99]). Follow-up analyses indicate that a random forest model with 6 variables - body length and head circumference at birth, IQ, socially intrusive behaviour, poor memory and sleep disturbance - yields equivalent predictive accuracy. We implement the prediction model in a web-based app called FASDetect - a user-friendly, clinically scalable FASD risk calculator that is freely available at https://fasdetect.dhc-lab.hpi.de.…
|Author details:
|Lukas Ehrig, Ann-Christin WagnerGND, Heike WolterORCiDGND, Christoph U. CorrellORCiDGND, Olga GeiselGND, Stefan KonigorskiORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41746-023-00864-1
|ISSN:
|2398-6352
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37468605
|Title of parent work (English):
|npj Digital Medicine
|Publisher:
|Macmillan Publishers Limited
|Place of publishing:
|Basingstoke
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/07/19
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2024/07/03
|Tag:
|Medical research; Psychiatric disorders
|Volume:
|6
|Issue:
|1
|Article number:
|130
|Number of pages:
|9
|Funding institution:
|Projekt DEAL; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research; Foundation) [491466077]
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Grantor:
|Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International