Implementation and evaluation of personal genetic testing as part of genomics analysis courses in German universities
Purpose Due to the increasing application of genome analysis and interpretation in medical disciplines, professionals require adequate education. Here, we present the implementation of personal genotyping as an educational tool in two genomics courses targeting Digital Health students at the Hasso Plattner Institute (HPI) and medical students at the Technical University of Munich (TUM). Methods We compared and evaluated the courses and the students ' perceptions on the course setup using questionnaires. Results During the course, students changed their attitudes towards genotyping (HPI: 79% [15 of 19], TUM: 47% [25 of 53]). Predominantly, students became more critical of personal genotyping (HPI: 73% [11 of 15], TUM: 72% [18 of 25]) and most students stated that genetic analyses should not be allowed without genetic counseling (HPI: 79% [15 of 19], TUM: 70% [37 of 53]). Students found the personal genotyping component useful (HPI: 89% [17 of 19], TUM: 92% [49 of 53]) and recommended its inclusion in future courses (HPI: 95% [18 of 19], TUM: 98% [52 of 53]). Conclusion Students perceived the personal genotyping component as valuable in the described genomics courses. The implementation described here can serve as an example for future courses in Europe.
|Tamara SlosarekORCiD, Susanne IbingGND, Barbara SchormairGND, Henrike HeyneORCiDGND, Erwin BöttingerORCiDGND, Till AndlauerORCiDGND, Claudia SchurmannORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1186/s12920-023-01503-0
|1755-8794
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37020303
|BMC Medical Genomics
|BMC
|London
|Article
|English
|2023/04/05
|2023
|2024/07/03
|Genomics education; Personal genotyping; Personalized medicine
|16
|1
|73
|13
|Projekt DEAL; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research; Foundation) [491466077]; European Commission [826117]; H2020 Societal; Challenges Programme [826117] Funding Source: H2020 Societal Challenges; Programme
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International