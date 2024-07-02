Schließen

Blurring the Boundaries of Jewishness

  • In this essay I argue that while research in Jewish studies over the last several decades has done much to erode the historical narrative of Jewish/non-Jewish separation and detachment, it has also raised various questions pertaining to the outcome of Jewish/non-Jewish interactions and coexistence as well as the contours of Jewish difference. I contend that employing the concepts of conviviality, ethnic/religious/national indifference, and similarity will greatly facilitate answering these questions.

Author details:Klaus HödlGND
