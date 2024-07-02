Blurring the Boundaries of Jewishness
- In this essay I argue that while research in Jewish studies over the last several decades has done much to erode the historical narrative of Jewish/non-Jewish separation and detachment, it has also raised various questions pertaining to the outcome of Jewish/non-Jewish interactions and coexistence as well as the contours of Jewish difference. I contend that employing the concepts of conviviality, ethnic/religious/national indifference, and similarity will greatly facilitate answering these questions.
Klaus Hödl
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-646009
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-64600
|978-3-86956-574-3
|1614-6492
|1862-7684
PaRDeS
|Exploring Jewish-non-Jewish Neighborliness and Similarity
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Potsdam
|Article
|English
2024/03/22
|2024
|Universität Potsdam
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|2024/07/02
29
|12
|39
|50
|BD 1680
|Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
|Referiert
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Diamond Open-Access
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684 / PaRDeS (2023) 29 / Theoretical Reflections
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International