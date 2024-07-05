Premenstrual symptoms as a function of altered central autonomous nervous activity
Prämenstruelle Symptome als Funktion veränderter zentralautonomer Netzwerkaktivität
- The experience of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) affects up to 90% of individuals with an active menstrual cycle and involves a spectrum of aversive physiological and psychological symptoms in the days leading up to menstruation (Tschudin et al., 2010). Despite its high prevalence, the precise origins of PMS remain elusive, with influences ranging from hormonal fluctuations to cognitive, social, and cultural factors (Hunter, 2007; Matsumoto et al., 2013). Biologically, hormonal fluctuations, particularly in gonadal steroids, are commonly believed to be implicated in PMS, with the central factor being varying susceptibilities to the fluctuations between individuals and cycles (Rapkin & Akopians, 2012). Allopregnanolone (ALLO), a neuroactive steroid and progesterone metabolite, has emerged as a potential link to PMS symptoms (Hantsoo & Epperson, 2020). ALLO is a positive allosteric modulator of the GABAA receptor, influencing inhibitory communication (Rupprecht, 2003; Andréen et al., 2006). Different susceptibility to ALLO fluctuationsThe experience of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) affects up to 90% of individuals with an active menstrual cycle and involves a spectrum of aversive physiological and psychological symptoms in the days leading up to menstruation (Tschudin et al., 2010). Despite its high prevalence, the precise origins of PMS remain elusive, with influences ranging from hormonal fluctuations to cognitive, social, and cultural factors (Hunter, 2007; Matsumoto et al., 2013). Biologically, hormonal fluctuations, particularly in gonadal steroids, are commonly believed to be implicated in PMS, with the central factor being varying susceptibilities to the fluctuations between individuals and cycles (Rapkin & Akopians, 2012). Allopregnanolone (ALLO), a neuroactive steroid and progesterone metabolite, has emerged as a potential link to PMS symptoms (Hantsoo & Epperson, 2020). ALLO is a positive allosteric modulator of the GABAA receptor, influencing inhibitory communication (Rupprecht, 2003; Andréen et al., 2006). Different susceptibility to ALLO fluctuations throughout the cycle may lead to reduced GABAergic signal transmission during the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle. The GABAergic system's broad influence leads to a number of affected physiological systems, including a consistent reduction in vagally mediated heart rate variability (vmHRV) during the luteal phase (Schmalenberger et al., 2019). This reduction in vmHRV is more pronounced in individuals with high PMS symptoms (Baker et al., 2008; Matsumoto et al., 2007). Fear conditioning studies have shown inconsistent associations with cycle phases, suggesting a complex interplay between physiological parameters and PMS-related symptoms (Carpenter et al., 2022; Epperson et al., 2007; Milad et al., 2006). The neurovisceral integration model posits that vmHRV reflects the capacity of the central autonomous network (CAN), which is responsible for regulatory processes on behavioral, cognitive, and autonomous levels (Thayer & Lane, 2000, 2009). Fear learning, mediated within the CAN, is suggested to be indicative of vmHRV's capacity for successful VI regulation (Battaglia & Thayer, 2022). Given the GABAergic mediation of central inhibitory functional connectivity in the CAN, which may be affected by ALLO fluctuations, this thesis proposes that fluctuating CAN activity in the luteal phase contributes to diverse aversive symptoms in PMS. A research program was designed to empirically test these propositions. Study 1 investigated fear discrimination during different menstrual cycle phases and its interaction with vmHRV, revealing nuanced effects on acoustic startle response and skin conductance response. While there was heightened fear discrimination in acoustic startle responses in participants in the luteal phase, there was an interaction between menstrual cycle phase and vmHRV in skin conductance responses. In this measure, heightened fear discrimination during the luteal phase was only visible in individuals with high resting vmHRV; those with low vmHRV showed reduced fear discrimination and higher overall responses. Despite affecting the vast majority of menstruating people, there are very limited tools available to reliably assess these symptoms in the German speaking area. Study 2 aimed at closing this gap, by translating and validating a German version of the short version of the Premenstrual Assessment Form (Allen et al., 1991), providing a reliable tool for future investigations, which closes the gap in PMS questionnaires in the German-speaking research area. Study 3 employed a diary study paradigm to explore daily associations between vmHRV and PMS symptoms. The results showed clear simultaneous fluctuations between the two constructs with a peak in PMS and a low point in vmHRV a few days before menstruation onset. The association between vmHRV and PMS was driven by psychological PMS symptoms. Based on the theoretical considerations regarding the neurovisceral perspective on PMS, another interesting construct to consider is attentional control, as it is closely related to functions of the CAN. Study 4 delved into attentional control and vmHRV differences between menstrual cycle phases, demonstrating an interaction between cycle phase and PMS symptoms. In a pilot, we found reduced vmHRV and attentional control during the luteal phase only in participants who reported strong PMS. While Studies 1-4 provided evidence for the mechanisms underlying PMS, Studies 5 and 6 investigated short- and long-term intervention protocols to ameliorate PMS symptomatology. Study 5 explored the potential of heart rate variability biofeedback (HRVB) in alleviating PMS symptoms and a number of other outcome measures. In a waitlist-control design, participants underwent a 4-week smartphone-based HRVB intervention. The results revealed positive effects on PMS, with larger effect sizes on psychological symptoms, as well as on depressive symptoms, anxiety/stress and attentional control. Finally, Study 6 examined the acute effects of HRVB on attentional control. The study found positive impact but only in highly stressed individuals. The thesis, based on this comprehensive research program, expands our understanding of PMS as an outcome of CAN fluctuations mediated by GABAA receptor reactivity. The results largely support the model. These findings not only deepen our understanding of PMS but also offer potential avenues for therapeutic interventions. The promising results of smartphone-based HRVB training suggest a non-pharmacological approach to managing PMS symptoms, although further research is needed to confirm its efficacy. In conclusion, this thesis illuminates the complex web of factors contributing to PMS, providing valuable insights into its etiological underpinnings and potential interventions. By elucidating the relationships between hormonal fluctuations, CAN activity, and psychological responses, this research contributes to more effective treatments for individuals grappling with the challenges of PMS. The findings hold promise for improving the quality of life for those affected by this prevalent and often debilitating condition.…
- Das prämenstruelle Syndrom (PMS) betrifft bis zu 90% aller Personen mit einem aktiven Menstruationszyklus und umfasst ein Spektrum aversiver physiologischer und psychologischer Symptome in den Tagen vor der Menstruation (Tschudin et al., 2010). Trotz der hohen Prävalenz bleiben die genauen Ursachen von PMS weitgehend unklar, wobei Einflüsse von hormonellen Schwankungen bis hin zu kognitiven, sozialen und kulturellen Faktoren reichen (Hunter, 2007; Matsumoto et al., 2013). Von einer biologischen Perspektive werden hormonelle Schwankungen insbesondere in den Geschlechtshormonen häufig mit PMS in Verbindung gebracht. Dabei gelten individuelle und zyklusabhängige Anfälligkeiten gegenüber der hormonellen Schwankungen als zentraler Faktor (Rapkin & Akopians, 2012). Allopregnanolon (ALLO), ein neuroaktives Steroid und ein Progesteronmetabolit, hat sich als potenzielle Verbindung zu PMS-Symptomen herausgestellt (Hantsoo & Epperson, 2020). ALLO ist ein positiver allosterischer Modulator des GABAA-Rezeptors, der die inhibitorischeDas prämenstruelle Syndrom (PMS) betrifft bis zu 90% aller Personen mit einem aktiven Menstruationszyklus und umfasst ein Spektrum aversiver physiologischer und psychologischer Symptome in den Tagen vor der Menstruation (Tschudin et al., 2010). Trotz der hohen Prävalenz bleiben die genauen Ursachen von PMS weitgehend unklar, wobei Einflüsse von hormonellen Schwankungen bis hin zu kognitiven, sozialen und kulturellen Faktoren reichen (Hunter, 2007; Matsumoto et al., 2013). Von einer biologischen Perspektive werden hormonelle Schwankungen insbesondere in den Geschlechtshormonen häufig mit PMS in Verbindung gebracht. Dabei gelten individuelle und zyklusabhängige Anfälligkeiten gegenüber der hormonellen Schwankungen als zentraler Faktor (Rapkin & Akopians, 2012). Allopregnanolon (ALLO), ein neuroaktives Steroid und ein Progesteronmetabolit, hat sich als potenzielle Verbindung zu PMS-Symptomen herausgestellt (Hantsoo & Epperson, 2020). ALLO ist ein positiver allosterischer Modulator des GABAA-Rezeptors, der die inhibitorische Kommunikation beeinflusst (Rupprecht, 2003; Andréen et al., 2006). Eine unterschiedliche Anfälligkeit für ALLO-Schwankungen im Verlauf des Menstruationszyklus kann zu einer verminderten GABAergen Signalübertragung während der Lutealphase führen. Der breite Einfluss des GABAergen Systems führt zu einer Vielzahl von betroffenen physiologischen Systemen, einschließlich einer konstanten Reduktion der vagal vermittelten Herzfrequenzvariabilität (vmHRV) während der Lutealphase (Schmalenberger et al., 2019). Diese Reduktion der vmHRV ist bei Personen mit starken PMS-Symptomen stärker ausgeprägt (Baker et al., 2008; Matsumoto et al., 2007). Studien zur Furchtkonditionierung haben inkonsistente Assoziationen mit den Zyklusphasen gezeigt, was auf ein komplexes Zusammenspiel zwischen physiologischen Parametern und PMS-spezifischen Symptomen hindeutet (Carpenter et al., 2022; Epperson et al., 2007; Milad et al., 2006). Das neuroviszerale Integrationsmodell postuliert, dass die vmHRV die Kapazität des zentralen autonomen Netzwerks (CAN) widerspiegelt, das für regulatorische Prozesse auf Verhaltens-, kognitiver und autonomer Ebene verantwortlich ist (Thayer & Lane, 2000, 2009). Das innerhalb des CAN vermittelte Furchtlernen wird als Indikator für die Fähigkeit der vmHRV zur erfolgreichen Regulation betrachtet (Battaglia & Thayer, 2022). Angesichts der GABAergen Vermittlung der zentralen inhibitorischen funktionellen Konnektivität im CAN, die durch ALLO-Schwankungen beeinflusst werden kann, postuliert diese Arbeit, dass eine fluktuierende CAN-Aktivität in der Lutealphase zu den vielfältigen aversiven Symptomen des PMS beiträgt. Ein Forschungsprogramm wurde konzipiert, um diese Annahmen empirisch zu überprüfen. Studie 1 untersuchte die Furchtdiskriminierung während verschiedener Menstruationszyklusphasen und deren Wechselwirkung mit vmHRV. Dabei wurden nuancierte Effekte auf den akustischen Schreckreflex und die Hautleitfähigkeitsreaktion aufgedeckt. Während eine gesteigerte Furchtdiskriminierung in akustischen Startlereaktionen bei Teilnehmenden in der Lutealphase festgestellt wurde, zeigte sich in den Hautleitfähigkeitsreaktionen eine Wechselwirkung zwischen Menstruationszyklusphase und vmHRV. In dieser Variable war eine erhöhte Furchtdiskriminierung während der Lutealphase nur bei Personen mit hoher Ruhe-vmHRV sichtbar; Personen mit niedriger vmHRV zeigten eine verringerte Furchtdiskriminierung und insgesamt stärkere Reaktionen. Trotzdem PMS die Mehrzahl aller menstruierender Personen betrifft, gibt es im deutschen Sprachraum wenige Instrumente, die die Symptomatik reliabel erfassen. Um diese Lücke zu schließen, übersetzte und validierte Studie 2 eine deutsche Version der Kurzversion der Premenstrual Assessment Form (Allen et al., 1991), wodurch ein reliables Instrument für zukünftige Untersuchungen bereitgestellt wurde. Dieses schließt eine Lücke in PMS-Fragebögen in der deutschen Forschungslandschaft. Studie 3 verwendete ein Tagebuchstudienparadigma, um tägliche Zusammenhänge zwischen vmHRV und PMS-Symptomen zu erforschen. Die Ergebnisse zeigten klare simultane Fluktuationen zwischen den beiden Konstrukten mit einem Höhepunkt in PMS und einem Tiefpunkt in vmHRV einige Tage vor Beginn der Menstruation. Die Assoziation zwischen vmHRV und PMS wurde hautsächlich durch psychologische PMS-Symptome verursacht. Basierend auf den theoretischen Überlegungen zur neuroviszeralen Perspektive auf PMS, ist ein weiteres interessantes zu betrachtende Konstrukt Aufmerksamkeitskontrolle, da diese eng mit Funktionen des CAN zusammenhängt. Studie 4 untersuchte Aufmerksamkeitskontrolle und Unterschiede in der vmHRV zwischen der Luteal- und Follikelphase des Menstruationszyklus und zeigte eine Wechselwirkung zwischen Zyklusphase und PMS-Symptomen. In einer Pilotstudie fanden wir eine reduzierte vmHRV und Aufmerksamkeitskontrolle während der Lutealphase ausschließlich bei Teilnehmenden, die starke PMS-Symptome berichteten. Während die Studien 1-4 Evidenz für die Mechanismen hinter PMS lieferten, untersuchten Studien 5 und 6 Kurz- und Langzeitinterventionsprotokolle zur Verbesserung der PMS-Symptomatik. Studie 5 untersuchte den Effekt von Herzratenvariabilitätsbiofeedback (HRVB) auf PMS-Symptome und einer Reihe anderer Outcomemaße. In einem Wartelisten-Kontroll-Design durchliefen die Teilnehmenden eine 4-wöchige Smartphone-basierte HRVB-Intervention. Die Ergebnisse zeigten positive Effekte auf PMS, mit größeren Effektstärken in psychologischen Symptomen, sowie bei depressiven Symptomen, Ängstlichkeit/Stress und Aufmerksamkeitskontrolle. Schließlich untersuchte Studie 6 die akuten Effekte von HRVB auf Aufmerksamkeitskontrolle. Die Studie zeigte positive Effekte, jedoch nur bei stark gestressten Personen.…
|Author details:
|Berenike Lisa BlaserORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-645970
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-64597
|Subtitle (English):
|a neurovisceral integration perspective on premenstrual syndrome
|Subtitle (German):
|eine neuroviszerale Integrations-Perspektive auf das Prämenstruelle Syndrom
|Reviewer(s):
|Mathias WeymarORCiDGND, Sarah SchumacherORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Julia Wendt, Mathias Weymar
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2024/07/01
|Release date:
|2024/07/05
|Tag:
|Aufmerksamkeit; Herzratenvariabilität; prämenstruelles Syndrom
attention; biofeedback; heart rate variability; premenstrual syndrome
|Number of pages:
|XII, 265
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz