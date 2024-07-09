Skepticism: Cartesian and Kantian
This dissertation offers new and original readings of three major texts in the history of Western philosophy: Descartes's "First Meditation," Kant's "Transcendental Deduction," and his "Refutation of Idealism." The book argues that each text addresses the problem of skepticism and posits that they have a hitherto underappreciated, organic relationship to one another. The dissertation begins with an analysis of Descartes' "First Meditation," which I argue offers two distinct and independent skeptical arguments that differ in both aim and scope. I call these arguments the "veil of ideas" argument and the "author of my origin" argument. My reading counters the standard interpretation of the text, which sees it as offering three stages of doubt, namely the occasional fallibility of the senses, the dream hypothesis, and the evil demon hypothesis. Building on this, the central argument of the dissertation is that Kant's "Transcendental Deduction" actually transforms and radicalizes Descartes's Author of My Origin argument, reconceiving its meaning within the framework of Kant's own transcendental idealist philosophy. Finally, I argue that the Refutation of Idealism offers a similarly radicalized version of Descartes's Veil of Ideas argument, albeit translated into the framework of transcendental idealism.
Diese Dissertation bietet neue und originelle Lesarten von drei wichtigen Texten in der Geschichte der abendländischen Philosophie: Descartes' „Erste Meditation", Kants „transzendentale Deduktion" und seine „Widerlegung des Idealismus". Die Arbeit argumentiert, dass jeder dieser Texte das Problem des Skeptizismus aufgreift, und schlägt vor, dass sie in einer bisher unterschätzten organischen Beziehung zueinander stehen. Die Dissertation beginnt mit einer Analyse von Descartes' „Erster Meditation", die, wie ich behaupte, zwei verschiedene und unabhängige skeptische Argumente enthält, die sich in Ziel und Umfang unterscheiden. Ich nenne diese Argumente das Argument vom „Schleier der Ideen" und das Argument vom „Urheber meines Ursprungs". Meine Lesart widerspricht der Standardinterpretation des Textes, die drei Ebenen des Zweifels anbietet, nämlich die gelegentliche Fehlbarkeit der Sinne, die Traumhypothese und die Hypothese des bösen Dämons. Darauf aufbauend ist das zentrale Argument der Arbeit, dass Kants „Transzendentale Deduktion" Descartes' „Urheber meines Ursprungs"-Argument transformiert und radikalisiert, indem sie dessen Bedeutung im Rahmen von Kants eigener transzendental-idealistischer Philosophie neu interpretiert. Schließlich argumentiere ich, dass die Widerlegung des Idealismus eine ähnlich radikalisierte Version von Descartes' Argument des Schleiers der Ideen bietet, wenn auch im Rahmen des transzendentalen Idealismus.
