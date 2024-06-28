Schließen

Recalibrating vascular malformations and mechanotransduction by pharmacological intervention

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Salim Abdelilah-SeyfriedORCiDGND, M. Luisa Iruela-Arispe, Josef M. Penninger, Elisabeth Tournier-Lasserve, Miikka Vikkula, Ondine CleaverORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI160227
ISSN:0021-9738
ISSN:1558-8238
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35426368
Title of parent work (English):Journal of clinical investigation
Publisher:American Society for Clinical Investigation
Place of publishing:Ann Arbor
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/28
Volume:132
Issue:8
Article number:e160227
Number of pages:4
Funding institution:Leducq Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.