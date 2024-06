In large areas of gender studies the distinction between the private and the public spheres has been given great analytical importance for the understanding of modern gender relations. Nevertheless, their analyses often lack conceptual clarity whilst using the distinction: On the one hand, family is used equivalent to privacy, gainful employment equivalent to the public sphere; on the other hand, both distinctions are used congruently. Against this background and with reference to Luhmann’s systems theory, the present text puts the two distinctions privacy / public sphere and family/employment into a fresh relationship. For this purpose, the text makes reference to a research approach, which conceives the family as the result of Doing Family. The text suggests seeing familial privacy as a level of self-organisation protected by the state. On this basis, the family system isolates itself from what it recognizes as expectations of the public sphere and responds to them accordingly. As a consequence, every single family system keeps its

In large areas of gender studies the distinction between the private and the public spheres has been given great analytical importance for the understanding of modern gender relations. Nevertheless, their analyses often lack conceptual clarity whilst using the distinction: On the one hand, family is used equivalent to privacy, gainful employment equivalent to the public sphere; on the other hand, both distinctions are used congruently. Against this background and with reference to Luhmann’s systems theory, the present text puts the two distinctions privacy / public sphere and family/employment into a fresh relationship. For this purpose, the text makes reference to a research approach, which conceives the family as the result of Doing Family. The text suggests seeing familial privacy as a level of self-organisation protected by the state. On this basis, the family system isolates itself from what it recognizes as expectations of the public sphere and responds to them accordingly. As a consequence, every single family system keeps its own privacy and its own public sphere. Conjointly, the extensive individualisation of the family members can be observed: As every family system uses the distinction at its own discretion, a heterogenisation of family forms takes place.

