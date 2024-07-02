Understanding performance limiting interfacial recombination in pin Perovskite solar cells

Jonathan Warby, Fengshuo Zu, Stefan Zeiske, Emilio Gutierrez-Partida, Lennart Frohloff, Simon Kahmann, Kyle Frohna, Edoardo Mosconi, Eros Radicchi, Felix Lang, Sahil Shah, Francisco Pena-Camargo, Hannes Hempel, Thomas Unold, Norbert Koch, Ardalan Armin, Filippo De Angelis, Samuel D. Stranks, Dieter Neher, Martin Stolterfoht
- Perovskite semiconductors are an attractive option to overcome the limitations of established silicon based photovoltaic (PV) technologies due to their exceptional opto-electronic properties and their successful integration into multijunction cells. However, the performance of single- and multijunction cells is largely limited by significant nonradiative recombination at the perovskite/organic electron transport layer junctions. In this work, the cause of interfacial recombination at the perovskite/C-60 interface is revealed via a combination of photoluminescence, photoelectron spectroscopy, and first-principle numerical simulations. It is found that the most significant contribution to the total C-60-induced recombination loss occurs within the first monolayer of C-60, rather than in the bulk of C-60 or at the perovskite surface. The experiments show that the C-60 molecules act as deep trap states when in direct contact with the perovskite. It is further demonstrated that by reducing the surface coverage of C-60, the radiativePerovskite semiconductors are an attractive option to overcome the limitations of established silicon based photovoltaic (PV) technologies due to their exceptional opto-electronic properties and their successful integration into multijunction cells. However, the performance of single- and multijunction cells is largely limited by significant nonradiative recombination at the perovskite/organic electron transport layer junctions. In this work, the cause of interfacial recombination at the perovskite/C-60 interface is revealed via a combination of photoluminescence, photoelectron spectroscopy, and first-principle numerical simulations. It is found that the most significant contribution to the total C-60-induced recombination loss occurs within the first monolayer of C-60, rather than in the bulk of C-60 or at the perovskite surface. The experiments show that the C-60 molecules act as deep trap states when in direct contact with the perovskite. It is further demonstrated that by reducing the surface coverage of C-60, the radiative efficiency of the bare perovskite layer can be retained. The findings of this work pave the way toward overcoming one of the most critical remaining performance losses in perovskite solar cells.…
|Jonathan WarbyORCiDGND, Fengshuo ZuORCiD, Stefan Zeiske, Emilio Gutierrez-PartidaGND, Lennart Frohloff, Simon KahmannORCiD, Kyle FrohnaORCiD, Edoardo Mosconi, Eros Radicchi, Felix Lang, Sahil ShahORCiDGND, Francisco Pena-CamargoORCiDGND, Hannes HempelORCiDGND, Thomas UnoldORCiDGND, Norbert KochORCiDGND, Ardalan Armin, Filippo De Angelis, Samuel D. StranksORCiD, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Martin StolterfohtORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1002/aenm.202103567
|1614-6832
|1614-6840
|Advanced energy materials
|Wiley-VCH
|Weinheim
|Article
|English
|2022/02/09
|2022
|2024/07/02
|Tag:
|C60; defects; interface recombination; loss mechanisms; perovskites; solar cells
|12
|12
|2103567
|10
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) [SPP; 2196, SURPRISE 423749265, HIPSTER 424709669, SFB 951, 182087777];; Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy [03EE1017C]; HyPerCells; (Potsdam University); HyPerCells (HZB); Alexander von Humboldt; Foundation via the Feodor Lynen program; German Academic Foreign Service; (DAAD) [91793256]; Welsh Government's Ser Cymru II Rising Star Program; through the European Regional Development Fund; Welsh Government's; Capacity Builder Accelerator Program through the European Regional; Development Fund; Welsh European Funding Office; Swansea University; Strategic Initiative in Sustainable Advanced Materials; Tata Group; [UF150033]; European Research Council under the European Union's Horizon; 2020 research and innovation programme (HYPERION) [756962]; Engineering; and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) [EP/R023980/1]; George; and Lilian Schiff Studentship; Winton Studentship; EPSRC studentship;; Cambridge Trust Scholarship; Robert Gardiner Scholarship; Projekt DEAL
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International