The entry of the M5S and the reshaping of party politics in Italy (2008–2018)

  • This article examines how challenger parties enter the political arena and the effect of this entry by looking at the Italian 5 Star Movement (Movimento 5 Stelle – M5S). We explain the M5S's entry strategy in 2013 using the spatial approach to party competition and employing expert survey data collected for each national election between 2008 and 2018. These data allow us to analyse the changing spatial configuration of Italian politics due to the increasing salience of pro/anti-EU and pro/anti-immigration dimensions. We then apply the theoretical notion of the uncovered set (UCS) to trace how the M5S's entry reshaped the overall space of party competition, causing a realignment of existing parties. This work contributes to the ongoing debate on the electoral success of challenger parties and the emerging cleavages and polarization of party systems in Western European countries.

Author details:Daniela Giannetti, Karen UmanskyORCiDGND, Itai Sened
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/gov.2022.38
ISSN:0017-257X
ISSN:1477-7053
Title of parent work (English):Government & opposition
Publisher:Cambridge University Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/27
Tag:5 star movement; Italy; issue salience; populist parties; uncovered set
Volume:59
Issue:2
Number of pages:18
First page:464
Last Page:481
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

