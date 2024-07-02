Schließen

Zunz in Prag

  • The paper addresses an under-researched chapter in the history of the Jewish Reform movement which is at the same time a commonly overlooked period in the biography of Leopold Zunz (1794–1886), one of the founding members of Wissenschaft des Judentums. By placing his eight-month appointment as a preacher to the Reform synagogue in Prague in its socio-political and biographical contexts, the article sheds new light at Zunz’s commitment for the religious renewal of Judaism. A schematic comparison between the development of the Reform movement in the German lands and the Habsburg Monarchy, at the beginning of the nineteenth century highlights the role of state involvement into internal Jewish affairs. Finally, the analysis of Zunz’s Synagogenordnung from 1836, according to the original manuscript from the National Library of Israel, allows a re-evaluation of the (Reform) synagogue as an institution for social disciplining of its members.

Metadaten
Author details:Louise HechtGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/asch-2021-0009
ISSN:1865-9438
ISSN:1016-4987
Title of parent work (German):Aschkenas : Zeitschrift für Geschichte und Kultur der Juden
Subtitle (German):ein vergessenes Kapitel in der jüdischen Kultreform
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2021/11/11
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/07/02
Volume:31
Issue:2
Number of pages:29
First page:345
Last Page:374
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

