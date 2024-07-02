On his journey to the 'Orient' in 1856, the cultural entrepreneur from Vienna Ludwig August Frankl (1810–94) discussed the recent Hatt-ı-Hümayun, the new constitution promulgated by Sultan Abdülmecid I for the Ottoman Empire, with a Turkish state official. Frankl said that the European nations wondered whether the Ottoman Empire would be able to enact this revolutionary legislation, especially given the fact that they themselves had not yet implemented the full emancipation of religious minorities in their countries. 'Equal rights for all religions,' he exclaimed. 'While England orders this legislation for an, Your Mightiness will excuse the common expression, uncivilized nation, they do not comply with it in their own Parliament' (Ludwig August Frankl, Nach Jerusalem! (1858), i, 191). While criticizing England's hypocritical policy, Frankl, as an Austrian Jew, was actually referring to the discriminatory legislation against Jews in his own country, the Habsburg Monarchy. European Jews, whose legal emancipation had been postponed

On his journey to the 'Orient' in 1856, the cultural entrepreneur from Vienna Ludwig August Frankl (1810–94) discussed the recent Hatt-ı-Hümayun, the new constitution promulgated by Sultan Abdülmecid I for the Ottoman Empire, with a Turkish state official. Frankl said that the European nations wondered whether the Ottoman Empire would be able to enact this revolutionary legislation, especially given the fact that they themselves had not yet implemented the full emancipation of religious minorities in their countries. 'Equal rights for all religions,' he exclaimed. 'While England orders this legislation for an, Your Mightiness will excuse the common expression, uncivilized nation, they do not comply with it in their own Parliament' (Ludwig August Frankl, Nach Jerusalem! (1858), i, 191). While criticizing England's hypocritical policy, Frankl, as an Austrian Jew, was actually referring to the discriminatory legislation against Jews in his own country, the Habsburg Monarchy. European Jews, whose legal emancipation had been postponed since the eighteenth century, were in awe of the Ottoman reforms that fundamentally reversed the relationship between Muslims and non-Muslims with the stroke of a pen. The chequered relationship between the Ottoman Empire and the European powers, or more precisely, the Habsburg Monarchy, from the nineteenth century until the First World War, is the topic of Barbara Haider-Wilson's comprehensive study Österreichs friedlicher Kreuzzug 1839–1917.

