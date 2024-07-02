Schließen

Review: Österreichs friedlicher Kreuzzug 1839–1917

  • On his journey to the 'Orient' in 1856, the cultural entrepreneur from Vienna Ludwig August Frankl (1810–94) discussed the recent Hatt-ı-Hümayun, the new constitution promulgated by Sultan Abdülmecid I for the Ottoman Empire, with a Turkish state official. Frankl said that the European nations wondered whether the Ottoman Empire would be able to enact this revolutionary legislation, especially given the fact that they themselves had not yet implemented the full emancipation of religious minorities in their countries. 'Equal rights for all religions,' he exclaimed. 'While England orders this legislation for an, Your Mightiness will excuse the common expression, uncivilized nation, they do not comply with it in their own Parliament' (Ludwig August Frankl, Nach Jerusalem! (1858), i, 191). While criticizing England's hypocritical policy, Frankl, as an Austrian Jew, was actually referring to the discriminatory legislation against Jews in his own country, the Habsburg Monarchy. European Jews, whose legal emancipation had been postponedOn his journey to the 'Orient' in 1856, the cultural entrepreneur from Vienna Ludwig August Frankl (1810–94) discussed the recent Hatt-ı-Hümayun, the new constitution promulgated by Sultan Abdülmecid I for the Ottoman Empire, with a Turkish state official. Frankl said that the European nations wondered whether the Ottoman Empire would be able to enact this revolutionary legislation, especially given the fact that they themselves had not yet implemented the full emancipation of religious minorities in their countries. 'Equal rights for all religions,' he exclaimed. 'While England orders this legislation for an, Your Mightiness will excuse the common expression, uncivilized nation, they do not comply with it in their own Parliament' (Ludwig August Frankl, Nach Jerusalem! (1858), i, 191). While criticizing England's hypocritical policy, Frankl, as an Austrian Jew, was actually referring to the discriminatory legislation against Jews in his own country, the Habsburg Monarchy. European Jews, whose legal emancipation had been postponed since the eighteenth century, were in awe of the Ottoman reforms that fundamentally reversed the relationship between Muslims and non-Muslims with the stroke of a pen. The chequered relationship between the Ottoman Empire and the European powers, or more precisely, the Habsburg Monarchy, from the nineteenth century until the First World War, is the topic of Barbara Haider-Wilson's comprehensive study Österreichs friedlicher Kreuzzug 1839–1917.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Louise HechtGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1353/aus.2022.0000
ISSN:2222-4262
ISSN:1350-7532
Title of parent work (English):Austrian Studies
Subtitle (German):das Heilige Land in Außenpolitik, Gesellschaft und Mentalität in der Habsburgermonarchie by Barbara Haider-Wilson
Publisher:Modern Humanities Research Association
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2023/01/26
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/07/02
Volume:30
Number of pages:3
First page:214
Last Page:216
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.