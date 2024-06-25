Schließen

Insight into the origin of trapping in polymer/fullerene blends with a systematic alteration of the fullerene to higher adducts

  The bimolecular recombination characteristics of conjugated polymer poly[(4,4'-bis(2-ethylhexyl)dithieno[3,2-b:2',3'-d]silole)-2,6-diyl-alt-(2,5-bis 3-tetradecylthiophen-2-y1 thiazolo 5,4-d thiazole)-2,5diy1] (PDTSiTTz) blended with the fullerene series PC60BM, ICMA, ICBA, and ICTA have been investigated using microsecond and femtosecond transient absorption spectroscopy, in conjunction with electroluminescence measurements and ambient photoemission spectroscopy. The non-Langevin polymer PDTSiTTz allows an inspection of intrinsic bimolecular recombination rates uninhibited by diffusion, while the low oscillator strengths of fullerenes allow polymer features to dominate, and we compare our results to those of the well-known polymer Si-PCPDTBT. Using mu s-TAS, we have shown that the trap -limited decay dynamics of the PDTSiTTz polaron becomes progressively slower across the fullerene series, while those of Si-PCPDTBT are invariant. Electroluminescence measurements showed an unusual double peak in pristine PDTSiTTz, attributed to a low energy intragap charge transfer state, likely interchain in nature. Furthermore, while the pristine PDTSiTTz showed a broad, low-intensity density of states, the ICBA and ICTA blends presented a virtually identical DOS to Si-PCPDTBT and its blends. This has been attributed to a shift from a delocalized, interchain highest occupied molecular orbital (HOMO) in the pristine material to a dithienosilole-centered HOMO in the blends, likely a result of the bulky fullerenes increasing interchain separation. This HOMO localization had a side effect of progressively shifting the polymer HOMO to shallower energies, which was correlated with the observed decrease in bimolecular recombination rate and increased "trap" depth. However, since the density of tail states remained the same, this suggests that the traditional viewpoint of "trapping" being dominated by tail states may not encompass the full picture and that the breadth of the DOS may also have a strong influence on bimolecular recombination.

Author details:Jose Marin-Beloqui, Guanran ZhangORCiD, Junjun Guo, Jordan Shaikh, Thibaut Wohrer, Seyed Mehrdad HosseiniORCiDGND, Bowen SunORCiDGND, James Shipp, Alexander J. Auty, Dimitri Chekulaev, Jun Ye, Yi-Chun ChinORCiD, Michael B. Sullivan, Attila J. Mozer, Ji-Seon Kim, Safa ShoaeeORCiDGND, Tracey M. Clarke
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpcc.1c10378
ISSN:1932-7447
ISSN:1932-7455
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35573707
Title of parent work (English):Journal of physical chemistry C
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/31
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/25
Volume:126
Issue:5
Number of pages:12
First page:2708
Last Page:2719
Funding institution:EPSRC project [EP/N026411/1]; Alexander von Humboldt Foundation (Sofja; Kovalevskaja prize); UK EPSRC ATIP Programme Grant [EP/T028513/1];; Global Research Laboratory Program of the Korean National Research; Foundation (NRF) - Ministry of Science, ICT & Future Planning; [NRF2017K1A1A2013153]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

