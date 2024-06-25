Schließen

The Eurasian epicontinental sea was an important carbon sink during the Palaeocene-Eocene thermal maximum

  The Palaeocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (ca. 56 million years ago) offers a primary analogue for future global warming and carbon cycle recovery. Yet, where and how massive carbon emissions were mitigated during this climate warming event remains largely unknown. Here we show that organic carbon burial in the vast epicontinental seaways that extended over Eurasia provided a major carbon sink during the Palaeocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum. We coupled new and existing stratigraphic analyses to a detailed paleogeographic framework and using spatiotemporal interpolation calculated ca. 720–1300 Gt organic carbon excess burial, focused in the eastern parts of the Eurasian epicontinental seaways. A much larger amount (2160–3900 Gt C, and when accounting for the increase in inundated shelf area 7400–10300 Gt C) could have been sequestered in similar environments globally. With the disappearance of most epicontinental seas since the Oligocene-Miocene, an effective negative carbon cycle feedback also disappeared making the modern carbon cycle critically dependent on the slower silicate weathering feedback.

Metadaten
Author details:Mustafa Yücel KayaORCiDGND, Guillaume Dupont-NivetORCiD, Joost Frieling, Chiara Fioroni, Alexander Rohrmann, Sevinç Özkan Altıner, Ezgi Vardar, Hakan Tanyas, Mehmut Mamtimin, Guo Zhaojie
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00451-4
ISSN:2662-4435
Title of parent work (English):Communications earth and environment
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/31
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/25
Volume:3
Issue:1
Article number:124
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:European Research Council [MAGIC 649081]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

