Massive earthquake swarm driven by magmatic intrusion at the Bransfield Strait, Antarctica

Simone Cesca, Monica Sugan, Lukasz Rudzinski, Sanaz Vajedian, Peter Niemz, Simon Plank, Gesa Petersen, Zhiguo Deng, Eleonora Rivalta, Alessandro Vuan, Milton Percy Plasencia Linares, Sebastian Heimann, Torsten Dahm
An earthquake swarm affected the Bransfield Strait, Antarctica, a unique rift basin in transition from intra-arc rifting to ocean spreading. The swarm, counting similar to 85,000 volcano-tectonic earthquakes since August 2020, is located close to the Orca submarine volcano, previously considered inactive. Simultaneously, geodetic data reported up to similar to 11 cm north-westward displacement over King George Island. We use a broad variety of geophysical data and methods to reveal the complex migration of seismicity, accompanying the intrusion of 0.26-0.56 km(3) of magma. Strike-slip earthquakes mark the intrusion at depth, while shallower normal faulting the similar to 20 km long lateral growth of a dike. Seismicity abruptly decreased after a Mw 6.0 earthquake, suggesting the magmatic dike lost pressure with the slipping of a large fault. A seafloor eruption is likely, but not confirmed by sea surface temperature anomalies. The unrest documents episodic magmatic intrusion in the Bransfield Strait, providing unique insights into active continental rifting.
|Simone CescaORCiD, Monica Sugan, Lukasz Rudzinski, Sanaz Vajedian, Peter NiemzORCiDGND, Simon Plank, Gesa PetersenORCiDGND, Zhiguo Deng, Eleonora Rivalta, Alessandro Vuan, Milton Percy Plasencia Linares, Sebastian HeimannORCiD, Torsten DahmORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00418-5
|2662-4435
|Communications earth and environment
|Springer Nature
|London
|Article
|English
|2022/04/11
|2022
|2024/06/25
|3
|1
|89
|11
|Polish Ministry of Education and Science; Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft Impuls-; und Vernetzungsfonds project TecVolSA project [ZT-I-0017]; Italian; Programma Nazionale di Ricerche in Antartide (PNRA) [PdR_14_0028];; German Research Foundation DFG [362440331, SPP 2017, 313806092]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International