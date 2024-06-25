Schließen

Lyman alpha and Lyman continuum emission of Mg II-selected star-forming galaxies

  • We present observations with the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph onboard the Hubble Space Telescope of seven compact low-mass star-forming galaxies at redshifts, z, in the range 0.3161-0.4276, with various O3Mg2 = [O III] lambda 5007/Mg II lambda 2796+2803 and Mg-2 = Mg II lambda 2796/Mg II lambda 2803 emission-line ratios. We aim to study the dependence of leaking Lyman continuum (LyC) emission on the characteristics of Mg ii emission together with the dependencies on other indirect indicators of escaping ionizing radiation. LyC emission with escape fractions f(esc)(LyC) = 3.1-4.6 per cent is detected in four galaxies, whereas only 1 sigma upper limits of f(esc)(LyC) in the remaining three galaxies were derived. A strong narrow Ly alpha emission line with two peaks separated by V-sep similar to 298-592 km s(-1) was observed in four galaxies with detected LyC emission and very weak Ly alpha emission is observed in galaxies with LyC non-detections. Our new data confirm the tight anticorrelation between f(esc)(LyC) and V-sep found forWe present observations with the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph onboard the Hubble Space Telescope of seven compact low-mass star-forming galaxies at redshifts, z, in the range 0.3161-0.4276, with various O3Mg2 = [O III] lambda 5007/Mg II lambda 2796+2803 and Mg-2 = Mg II lambda 2796/Mg II lambda 2803 emission-line ratios. We aim to study the dependence of leaking Lyman continuum (LyC) emission on the characteristics of Mg ii emission together with the dependencies on other indirect indicators of escaping ionizing radiation. LyC emission with escape fractions f(esc)(LyC) = 3.1-4.6 per cent is detected in four galaxies, whereas only 1 sigma upper limits of f(esc)(LyC) in the remaining three galaxies were derived. A strong narrow Ly alpha emission line with two peaks separated by V-sep similar to 298-592 km s(-1) was observed in four galaxies with detected LyC emission and very weak Ly alpha emission is observed in galaxies with LyC non-detections. Our new data confirm the tight anticorrelation between f(esc)(LyC) and V-sep found for previous low-redshift galaxy samples. V-sep remains the best indirect indicator of LyC leakage among all considered indicators. It is found that escaping LyC emission is detected predominantly in galaxies with Mg-2 greater than or similar to 1.3. A tendency of an increase of f(esc)(LyC) with increasing of both the O3Mg2 and Mg-2 is possibly present. However, there is substantial scatter in these relations not allowing their use for reliable prediction of f(esc)(LyC).show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Yuri I. IzotovORCiD, John ChisholmORCiD, Gábor WorseckORCiD, Natalia G. Guseva, Daniel SchaererORCiD, Jason Xavier ProchaskaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac1899
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/22
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/25
Tag:dark ages; first stars; galaxies: ISM; galaxies: abundances; galaxies: dwarf; galaxies: fundamental parameters; galaxies: starburst; reionization
Volume:515
Issue:2
Number of pages:18
First page:2864
Last Page:2881
Funding institution:NASA from the Space Telescope Science Institute [HST-GO-15845]; NASA; [NAS 5-26555]; National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine [0122U002259];; Alfred P. Sloan Foundation; National Science Foundation; U.S. Department; of Energy Office of Science; National Aeronautics and Space; Administration
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.