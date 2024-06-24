Perovskite-organic tandem solar cells with indium oxide interconnect

Kai Oliver Brinkmann, Tim Becker, Florian Zimmermann, Cedric Kreusel, Tobias Gahlmann, Manuel Theisen, Tobias Haeger, Selina Olthof, Christian Tückmantel, M. Günster, Timo Maschwitz, Fabian Göbelsmann, Christine Koch, Dirk Hertel, Pietro Caprioglio, Francisco Peña-Camargo, Lorena Perdigón-Toro, Amran Al-Ashouri, Lena Merten, Alexander Hinderhofer, Leonie Gomell, Siyuan Zhang, Frank Schreiber, Steve Albrecht, Klaus Meerholz, Dieter Neher, Martin Stolterfoht, Thomas Riedl
- Multijunction solar cells can overcome the fundamental efficiency limits of single-junction devices. The bandgap tunability of metal halide perovskite solar cells renders them attractive for multijunction architectures(1). Combinations with silicon and copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS), as well as all-perovskite tandem cells, have been reported(2-5). Meanwhile, narrow-gap non-fullerene acceptors have unlocked skyrocketing efficiencies for organic solar cells(6,7). Organic and perovskite semiconductors are an attractive combination, sharing similar processing technologies. Currently, perovskite-organic tandems show subpar efficiencies and are limited by the low open-circuit voltage (V-oc) of wide-gap perovskite cells(8) and losses introduced by the interconnect between the subcells(9,10). Here we demonstrate perovskite-organic tandem cells with an efficiency of 24.0 per cent (certified 23.1 per cent) and a high V-oc of 2.15 volts. Optimized charge extraction layers afford perovskite subcells with an outstanding combination of highMultijunction solar cells can overcome the fundamental efficiency limits of single-junction devices. The bandgap tunability of metal halide perovskite solar cells renders them attractive for multijunction architectures(1). Combinations with silicon and copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS), as well as all-perovskite tandem cells, have been reported(2-5). Meanwhile, narrow-gap non-fullerene acceptors have unlocked skyrocketing efficiencies for organic solar cells(6,7). Organic and perovskite semiconductors are an attractive combination, sharing similar processing technologies. Currently, perovskite-organic tandems show subpar efficiencies and are limited by the low open-circuit voltage (V-oc) of wide-gap perovskite cells(8) and losses introduced by the interconnect between the subcells(9,10). Here we demonstrate perovskite-organic tandem cells with an efficiency of 24.0 per cent (certified 23.1 per cent) and a high V-oc of 2.15 volts. Optimized charge extraction layers afford perovskite subcells with an outstanding combination of high V-oc and fill factor. The organic subcells provide a high external quantum efficiency in the near-infrared and, in contrast to paradigmatic concerns about limited photostability of non-fullerene cells(11), show an outstanding operational stability if excitons are predominantly generated on the non-fullerene acceptor, which is the case in our tandems. The subcells are connected by an ultrathin (approximately 1.5 nanometres) metal-like indium oxide layer with unprecedented low optical/electrical losses. This work sets a milestone for perovskite-organic tandems, which outperform the best p-i-n perovskite single junctions(12) and are on a par with perovskite-CIGS and all-perovskite multijunctions(13).…
Kai Oliver Brinkmann, Tim Becker, Florian Zimmermann, Cedric Kreusel, Tobias Gahlmann, Manuel Theisen, Tobias Haeger, Selina Olthof, Christian Tückmantel, M. Günster, Timo Maschwitz, Fabian Göbelsmann, Christine Koch, Dirk Hertel, Pietro Caprioglio, Francisco Peña-Camargo, Lorena Perdigón-Toro, Amran Al-Ashouri, Lena Merten, Alexander Hinderhofer, Leonie Gomell, Siyuan Zhang, Frank Schreiber, Steve Albrecht, Klaus Meerholz, Dieter Neher, Martin Stolterfoht, Thomas Riedl
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-04455-0
|0028-0836
|1476-4687
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35418631
Nature
|Nature Research
|Berlin
|Article
|English
2022/04/13
|2022
|2024/06/24
|604
|7905
|10
|280
|286
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [SPP 2196, RI 1551/15-1, RI; 1551/12-1, RI 1551/18-1, RI 1551/4-3, RI 1551/7-2, HE 2698/7-2];; Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung (BMBF) [01DP20008];; Bundesministerium fur Wirtschaft und Energie (BMWi) [ZF4037809DF8];; European Union's Horizon 2020 Programme [951774]; European Regional; Development Fund (ERDF) [EFRE 0801507]; SCALUP project. (SOLAR-ERA.NET; Cofund 2) [32]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz