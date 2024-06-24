Perovskite-organic tandem solar cells with indium oxide interconnect

Multijunction solar cells can overcome the fundamental efficiency limits of single-junction devices. The bandgap tunability of metal halide perovskite solar cells renders them attractive for multijunction architectures(1). Combinations with silicon and copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS), as well as all-perovskite tandem cells, have been reported(2-5). Meanwhile, narrow-gap non-fullerene acceptors have unlocked skyrocketing efficiencies for organic solar cells(6,7). Organic and perovskite semiconductors are an attractive combination, sharing similar processing technologies. Currently, perovskite-organic tandems show subpar efficiencies and are limited by the low open-circuit voltage (V-oc) of wide-gap perovskite cells(8) and losses introduced by the interconnect between the subcells(9,10). Here we demonstrate perovskite-organic tandem cells with an efficiency of 24.0 per cent (certified 23.1 per cent) and a high V-oc of 2.15 volts. Optimized charge extraction layers afford perovskite subcells with an outstanding combination of high

Multijunction solar cells can overcome the fundamental efficiency limits of single-junction devices. The bandgap tunability of metal halide perovskite solar cells renders them attractive for multijunction architectures(1). Combinations with silicon and copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS), as well as all-perovskite tandem cells, have been reported(2-5). Meanwhile, narrow-gap non-fullerene acceptors have unlocked skyrocketing efficiencies for organic solar cells(6,7). Organic and perovskite semiconductors are an attractive combination, sharing similar processing technologies. Currently, perovskite-organic tandems show subpar efficiencies and are limited by the low open-circuit voltage (V-oc) of wide-gap perovskite cells(8) and losses introduced by the interconnect between the subcells(9,10). Here we demonstrate perovskite-organic tandem cells with an efficiency of 24.0 per cent (certified 23.1 per cent) and a high V-oc of 2.15 volts. Optimized charge extraction layers afford perovskite subcells with an outstanding combination of high V-oc and fill factor. The organic subcells provide a high external quantum efficiency in the near-infrared and, in contrast to paradigmatic concerns about limited photostability of non-fullerene cells(11), show an outstanding operational stability if excitons are predominantly generated on the non-fullerene acceptor, which is the case in our tandems. The subcells are connected by an ultrathin (approximately 1.5 nanometres) metal-like indium oxide layer with unprecedented low optical/electrical losses. This work sets a milestone for perovskite-organic tandems, which outperform the best p-i-n perovskite single junctions(12) and are on a par with perovskite-CIGS and all-perovskite multijunctions(13).

…