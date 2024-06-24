Schließen

The VMC survey – XLVI. Stellar proper motions in the centre of the Large Magellanic Cloud

  • We present proper motion (PM) measurements within the central region of the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), using near-infrared data from the VISTA survey of the Magellanic Cloud system (VMC). This work encompasses 18 VMC tiles covering a total sky area of similar to 28 deg(2). We computed absolute stellar PMs from multiepoch observations in the K-s filter over time baselines between similar to 12 and 47 months. Our final catalogue contains similar to 6322 000 likely LMC member stars with derived PMs. We employed a simple flat-rotating disc model to analyse and interpret the PM data. We found a stellar centre of rotation (alpha(0) = 79.95 degrees(+0.22)(-0.23), delta(0) = -69.31 degrees(+0.12)(-0.11)) that is in agreement with that resulting from Hubble Space Telescope data. The inferred viewing angles of the LMC disc (i = 33.5 degrees(+1.2)(-1.3), Theta = 129.8 degrees(+1.9)(-1.9)) are in good agreement with values from the literature but suggest a higher inclination of the central parts of the LMC. Our data confirm a higher rotationWe present proper motion (PM) measurements within the central region of the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), using near-infrared data from the VISTA survey of the Magellanic Cloud system (VMC). This work encompasses 18 VMC tiles covering a total sky area of similar to 28 deg(2). We computed absolute stellar PMs from multiepoch observations in the K-s filter over time baselines between similar to 12 and 47 months. Our final catalogue contains similar to 6322 000 likely LMC member stars with derived PMs. We employed a simple flat-rotating disc model to analyse and interpret the PM data. We found a stellar centre of rotation (alpha(0) = 79.95 degrees(+0.22)(-0.23), delta(0) = -69.31 degrees(+0.12)(-0.11)) that is in agreement with that resulting from Hubble Space Telescope data. The inferred viewing angles of the LMC disc (i = 33.5 degrees(+1.2)(-1.3), Theta = 129.8 degrees(+1.9)(-1.9)) are in good agreement with values from the literature but suggest a higher inclination of the central parts of the LMC. Our data confirm a higher rotation amplitude for the young (less than or similar to 0.5 Gyr) stars compared to the intermediate-age/old (greater than or similar to 1 Gyr) population, which can be explained by asymmetric drift. We constructed spatially resolved velocity maps of the intermediate-age/old and young populations. Intermediate-age/old stars follow elongated orbits parallel to the bar's major axis, providing first observational evidence for x(1) orbits within the LMC bar. In the innermost regions, the motions show more chaotic structures. Young stars show motions along a central filamentary bar structure.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Florian NiederhoferORCiD, Maria-Rosa L. CioniORCiD, Thomas SchmidtORCiD, Kenji Bekki, Richard de Grijs, Valentin D. Ivanov, Joana M. OliveiraORCiD, Vincenzo RipepiORCiD, Smitha Subramanian, Jacco Th van Loon
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac712
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/14
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/24
Tag:Magellanic Clouds; galaxies: individual: LMC; proper motion; stars: kinematics and dynamics; surveys
Volume:512
Issue:4
Number of pages:17
First page:5423
Last Page:5439
Funding institution:Science and Technology Facility Council (STFC); European Research; Council (ERC) under European Union [682115]; Australian Research Council; Centre of Excellence [CE170100013]; Science and Engineering Research; Board, India; ERC Consolidator Grant funding scheme (project STARKEY); [615604]; VISTA at the Paranal Observatory [179.B-2003]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

