Tacrolimus-resistant SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell products to prevent and treat severe COVID-19 in immunosuppressed patients

  • Solid organ transplant (SOT) recipients receive therapeutic immunosuppression that compromises their immune response to infections and vaccines. For this reason, SOT patients have a high risk of developing severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and an increased risk of death from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. Moreover, the efficiency of immunotherapies and vaccines is reduced due to the constant immunosuppression in this patient group. Here, we propose adoptive transfer of SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells made resistant to a common immunosuppressant, tacrolimus, for optimized performance in the immunosuppressed patient. Using a ribonucleoprotein approach of CRISPR-Cas9 technology, we have generated tacrolimus-resistant SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell products from convalescent donors and demonstrate their specificity and function through characterizations at the single-cell level, including flow cytometry, single-cell RNA (scRNA) Cellular Indexing of Transcriptomes and Epitopes (CITE), and T cellSolid organ transplant (SOT) recipients receive therapeutic immunosuppression that compromises their immune response to infections and vaccines. For this reason, SOT patients have a high risk of developing severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and an increased risk of death from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. Moreover, the efficiency of immunotherapies and vaccines is reduced due to the constant immunosuppression in this patient group. Here, we propose adoptive transfer of SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells made resistant to a common immunosuppressant, tacrolimus, for optimized performance in the immunosuppressed patient. Using a ribonucleoprotein approach of CRISPR-Cas9 technology, we have generated tacrolimus-resistant SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell products from convalescent donors and demonstrate their specificity and function through characterizations at the single-cell level, including flow cytometry, single-cell RNA (scRNA) Cellular Indexing of Transcriptomes and Epitopes (CITE), and T cell receptor (TCR) sequencing analyses. Based on the promising results, we aim for clinical validation of this approach in transplant recipients. Additionally, we propose a combinatory approach with tacrolimus, to prevent an overshooting immune response manifested as bystander T cell activation in the setting of severe COVID-19 immunopathology, and tacrolimus-resistant SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell products, allowing for efficient clearance of viral infection. Our strategy has the potential to prevent severe COVID-19 courses in SOT or autoimmunity settings and to prevent immunopathology while providing viral clearance in severe non-transplant COVID-19 cases.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Lena Peter, Désirée Jacqueline Wendering, Stephan Schlickeiser, Henrike Hoffmann, Rebecca Noster, Dimitrios Laurin Wagner, Ghazaleh Zarrinrad, Sandra Münch, Samira Picht, Sarah SchulenbergORCiD, Hanieh MoradianORCiDGND, Mir-Farzin Mashreghi, Oliver Klein, Manfred Gossen, Toralf Roch, Nina Babel, Petra Reinke, Hans-Dieter VolkORCiD, Leila Amini, Michael Schmueck-HenneresseORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.omtm.2022.02.012
ISSN:2329-0501
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35252469
Title of parent work (English):Molecular therapy methods and clinical development
Publisher:Cell Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/16
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/24
Volume:25
Number of pages:22
First page:52
Last Page:73
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BIH Center for; Regenerative Therapies, Berlin); Einstein Center for Regenerative; Therapies; state of Berlin; European Regional Development Fund (ERDF; 2014-2020) [EFRE 1.8/11]; Berlin Institute of Health (BIH); BIH; Translation-Mission-Fund; Crossfield project fund of the BIH Research; Focus Regenerative Medicine; BIH Research Platform Clinical; Translational Sciences grant; Federal Ministry of Education and Research; [01EK2104A]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

