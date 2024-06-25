Schließen

The new testament and the qur'an as depicted in Abraham Silveira's ‘Telling’ Mute book

  • Interfaith controversies and disputes regarding the role of reason in interpreting the Scriptures characterised scholarly discussion in the Low Countries between the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. The Jewish author Abraham Gómez Silveira contributed to this discussion with an eclectic body of literature. This article focuses on his Libro Mudo (Mute Book), which embodies his efforts to present the Jewish religion as the only rational one and the Christian dogma as irrational. In order to corroborate his reading, Silveira mostly bases his argumentation on non-Jewish texts. By selecting passages from the New Testaments, Christian religious commentaries as well as Qur'anic excerpts, Silveira aims to demonstrate that even non-Jewish sources prove the rationality of the Jewish theological system. The novelty of Silveira's approach consists in confuting Christian dogma by accepting the Gospels as reliable historical sources. In this argumentative structure, the Qur'an has a similar although not identical function.

Metadaten
Author details:Davide LiberatoscioliORCiDGND
Title of parent work (German):European Judaism : a journal for the new Europe
Date of first publication:2023/09/01
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/06/25
Tag:Abraham Gómez Silveira; Bible criticism; Libro Mudo; Qur'anic reception; Qur'anic translations; polemics
