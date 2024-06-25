Schließen

Miguel de Luna as arbitrista

  • This article deals with Miguel de Luna, a Morisco from Granada, who is most famous for his involvement in the Lead Books of Sacromonte affair. In the following pages I will, however, focus on a facet of his life that has been rather neglected. Rather than recount again his activities as translator for Arabic, I will shed light on his work as physician and claim that his medical paper on the benefits of bathing and the reopening of public baths in Granada may very well put him in league with the arbitristas, a group of intellectuals who advised the monarch in economic and financial matters.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Tanja ZakrzewskiORCiDGND
URL:https://journals.openedition.org/hamsa/4231
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4000/hamsa.4231
ISSN:2183-2633
Title of parent work (English):Hamsa : journal of Judaic and Islamic studies : revista de estudos judaicos e islâmicos
Subtitle (Spanish):Dossier em Honra à Professora Filomena Barros
Publisher:Universidade de Évora
Place of publishing:Évora
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/11/19
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/06/25
Tag:Arbitrista; Granada; Morisco; Muslim; history of medicine
Issue:9
Number of pages:14
First page:1
Last Page:13
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
DDC classification:2 Religion / 29 Andere Religionen / 290 Andere Religionen
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.