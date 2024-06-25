Schließen

In search of ovidian hebrew

  • This paper focuses on the first substantial translation of Ovid’s Metamorphoses into modern Hebrew, whose author was Yehoshua Friedman (1885–1934). The first part of the paper sets Friedman into the context of modern Hebrew classical philology and explores the character of his verse. The core of the text consists of three case studies of selected excerpts from Ovid’s story of Apollo and Daphne (Met. I, 456–465; 481–482; 545–552). Based on detailed linguistic and stylistic analysis of these texts, I argue that Friedman did not simply adopt a pre-existing linguistic register, but rather created an original Ovidian idiom that helped to win him lasting significance in the history of Hebrew translations from classical languages.

Author details:Martin BorýsekGND
Subtitle (English):a philological study of a lesser known modern hebrew translation of Ovid’s Metamorphoses
Tag:Apollo and Daphne; Ovid’s Metamorphoses; Yehoshua Friedman; classical translations; modern Hebrew literature
