Jewish Communal Autonomy and Institutional Memory in Venetian Crete

  • In the first book-length study of Takkanot Kandiyah, Martin Borýsek analyses this fascinating corpus of Hebrew texts written between 1228 –1583 by the leaders of the Jewish community in Candia, the capital of Venetian Crete. Collected in the 16th century by the Cretan Jewish historian Elijah Capsali, the communal byelaws offer a unique perspective on the history of a vibrant, culturally diverse Jewish community during three centuries of Venetian rule. As well as confronting practical problems such as deciding whether Christian wine can be made kosher by adding honey, or stopping irresponsible Jewish youths disturbing religious services by setting off fireworks in the synagogue, Takkanot Kandiyah presents valuable material for the study of communal autonomy and institutional memory in pre-modern Jewish society.

Metadaten
Author details:Martin BorýsekGND
URL:https://brill.com/display/title/64606
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1163/9789004547421
ISBN:978-90-04-54742-1
ISBN:978-90-04-54279-2
ISSN:1568-5004
Title of parent work (English):Studies in Jewish History and Culture
Subtitle (English):a Study of Takkanot Kandiyah
Publisher:Brill
Place of publishing:Leiden
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/09/25
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/06/25
Volume:75
Number of pages:227
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

