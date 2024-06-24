Schließen

The associations of positive and negative valence systems, cognitive systems and social processes on disease severity in anxiety and depressive disorders

  • Background Anxiety and depressive disorders share common features of mood dysfunctions. This has stimulated interest in transdiagnostic dimensional research as proposed by the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) approach by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) aiming to improve the understanding of underlying disease mechanisms. The purpose of this study was to investigate the processing of RDoC domains in relation to disease severity in order to identify latent disorder-specific as well as transdiagnostic indicators of disease severity in patients with anxiety and depressive disorders. Methods Within the German research network for mental disorders, 895 participants (n = 476 female, n = 602 anxiety disorder, n = 257 depressive disorder) were recruited for the Phenotypic, Diagnostic and Clinical Domain Assessment Network Germany (PD-CAN) and included in this cross-sectional study. We performed incremental regression models to investigate the association of four RDoC domains on disease severity in patients with affectiveBackground Anxiety and depressive disorders share common features of mood dysfunctions. This has stimulated interest in transdiagnostic dimensional research as proposed by the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) approach by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) aiming to improve the understanding of underlying disease mechanisms. The purpose of this study was to investigate the processing of RDoC domains in relation to disease severity in order to identify latent disorder-specific as well as transdiagnostic indicators of disease severity in patients with anxiety and depressive disorders. Methods Within the German research network for mental disorders, 895 participants (n = 476 female, n = 602 anxiety disorder, n = 257 depressive disorder) were recruited for the Phenotypic, Diagnostic and Clinical Domain Assessment Network Germany (PD-CAN) and included in this cross-sectional study. We performed incremental regression models to investigate the association of four RDoC domains on disease severity in patients with affective disorders: Positive (PVS) and Negative Valance System (NVS), Cognitive Systems (CS) and Social Processes (SP). Results The results confirmed a transdiagnostic relationship for all four domains, as we found significant main effects on disease severity within domain-specific models (PVS: & beta; = -0.35; NVS: & beta; = 0.39; CS: & beta; = -0.12; SP: & beta; = -0.32). We also found three significant interaction effects with main diagnosis showing a disease-specific association. Limitations The cross-sectional study design prevents causal conclusions. Further limitations include possible outliers and heteroskedasticity in all regression models which we appropriately controlled for. Conclusion Our key results show that symptom burden in anxiety and depressive disorders is associated with latent RDoC indicators in transdiagnostic and disease-specific ways.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Bernd Rainer FörstnerORCiDGND, Sarah Jane BöttgerORCiD, Alexander MoldavskiORCiDGND, Malek BajboujORCiDGND, Andrea PfennigORCiD, Andre Manook, Marcus IsingORCiD, Andre PittigORCiD, Ingmar Heinig, Andreas HeinzORCiDGND, Klaus Mathiak, Thomas G. Schulze, Frank Schneider, Inge Kamp-BeckerORCiD, Andreas Meyer-LindenbergORCiD, Frank PadbergORCiD, Tobias BanaschewskiORCiD, Michael Bauer, Rainer Rupprecht, Hans-Ulrich WittchenORCiDGND, Michael Armin RappORCiDGND, Mira TschornORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyt.2023.1161097
ISSN:1664-0640
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37398596
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in psychiatry
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/06/16
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/06/24
Tag:RDoC; Research Domain Criteria; anxiety disoders; depression; disease severity; transdiagnostic
Volume:14
Article number:1161097
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:Phenotypic, Diagnostic and Clinical Domain Assessment Network Germany; (PD-CAN) research consortium [FKZ 01EE1406I]; German Federal Ministry of; Education and Research (BMBF) [01EE1406, 01EE1405, 01EE1409, 01EE1407,; 01EE1403, 01EE1408, 01EE1404, 01EE1401, 01EE1402]; Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) [491466077]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

