Ionization and star formation in the giant H ii region SMC-N66

Emily Geist, John S. Gallagher, Ralf Kotulla, Lida Oskinova, Wolf-Rainer Hamann, Varsha Ramachandran, Elena Sabbi, Linda J. Smith, Alexey Kniazev, Antonella Nota, Matthew J. Rickard
- The NGC 346 young stellar system and associated N66 giant H ii region in the Small Magellanic Cloud are the nearest example of a massive star-forming event in a low metallicity (Z approximate to 0.2Z (circle dot)) galaxy. With an age of less than or similar to 3 Myr this system provides a unique opportunity to study relationships between massive stars and their associated H ii region. Using archival data, we derive a total H alpha luminosity of L(H alpha) = 4.1 x 10(38) erg s(-1) corresponding to an H-photoionization rate of 3 x 10(50) s(-1). A comparison with a predicted stellar ionization rate derived from the more than 50 known O-stars in NGC 346, including massive stars recently classified from Hubble Space Telescope far-ultraviolet (FUV) spectra, indicates an approximate ionization balance. Spectra obtained with SALT suggest the ionization structure of N66 could be consistent with some leakage of ionizing photons. Due to the low metallicity, the FUV luminosity from NGC 346 is not confined to the interstellar cloud associated withThe NGC 346 young stellar system and associated N66 giant H ii region in the Small Magellanic Cloud are the nearest example of a massive star-forming event in a low metallicity (Z approximate to 0.2Z (circle dot)) galaxy. With an age of less than or similar to 3 Myr this system provides a unique opportunity to study relationships between massive stars and their associated H ii region. Using archival data, we derive a total H alpha luminosity of L(H alpha) = 4.1 x 10(38) erg s(-1) corresponding to an H-photoionization rate of 3 x 10(50) s(-1). A comparison with a predicted stellar ionization rate derived from the more than 50 known O-stars in NGC 346, including massive stars recently classified from Hubble Space Telescope far-ultraviolet (FUV) spectra, indicates an approximate ionization balance. Spectra obtained with SALT suggest the ionization structure of N66 could be consistent with some leakage of ionizing photons. Due to the low metallicity, the FUV luminosity from NGC 346 is not confined to the interstellar cloud associated with N66. Ionization extends through much of the spatial extent of the N66 cloud complex, and most of the cloud mass is not ionized. The stellar mass estimated from nebular L(H alpha) appears to be lower than masses derived from the census of resolved stars which may indicate a disconnect between the formation of high and low mass stars in this region. We briefly discuss implications of the properties of N66 for studies of star formation and stellar feedback in low metallicity environments.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Emily GeistORCiD, John S. GallagherORCiD, Ralf Kotulla, Lida OskinovaORCiDGND, Wolf-Rainer HamannORCiDGND, Varsha Ramachandran, Elena Sabbi, Linda J. Smith, Alexey Kniazev, Antonella Nota, Matthew J. Rickard
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1088/1538-3873/ac697b
|ISSN:
|0004-6280
|ISSN:
|1538-3873
|Title of parent work (English):
|Publications of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific
|Publisher:
|IOP Publishing
|Place of publishing:
|Bristol
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/06/22
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/06/21
|Volume:
|134
|Issue:
|1036
|Article number:
|064301
|Number of pages:
|11
|Funding institution:
|NASA [NAS 526555]; Southern African Large Telescope (SALT); [2021-1-SCI-023]; National Science Foundation's REU program in; Astrophysics through NSF award [AST-1852136]; National Research; Foundation (NRF) of South Africa; National Aeronautics and Space; Administration [80NSSC18K1498]; National Science Foundation [1852136,; 2150222]; University of Wisconsin-Madison; Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG-German Research Foundation) [SA4064/1-1];; [GO-10248]; [GO-15112]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz