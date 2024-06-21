Schließen

The unmixed debris of Gaia-Sausage/Enceladus in the form of a pair of halo stellar overdensities

  In the first billion years after its formation, the galaxy underwent several mergers with dwarf satellites of various masses. The debris of Gaia-Sausage/Enceladus (GSE), the galaxy responsible for the last significant merger of the Milky Way, dominates the inner halo and has been suggested to be the progenitor of both the Hercules-Aquila Cloud (HAC) and Virgo Overdensity (VOD). We combine SEGUE, APOGEE, Gaia, and StarHorse distances to characterize the chemodynamical properties and verify the link between HAC, VOD, and GSE. We find that the orbital eccentricity distributions of the stellar overdensities and GSE are comparable. We also find that they have similar, strongly peaked, metallicity distribution functions, reinforcing the hypothesis of common origin. Furthermore, we show that HAC and VOD are indistinguishable from the prototypical GSE population within all chemical-abundance spaces analyzed. All these evidences combined provide a clear demonstration that the GSE merger is the main progenitor of the stellar populations found within these halo overdensities.

Metadaten
Author details:Hélio D. PerottoniORCiD, Guilherme LimbergORCiD, João A. S. AmaranteORCiD, Silvia RossiORCiD, Anna B. A. QueirozORCiDGND, Rafael M. SantucciORCiD, Angeles Pérez-VillegasORCiD, Cristina ChiappiniORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/2041-8213/ac88d6
ISSN:2041-8205
ISSN:2041-8213
Title of parent work (English):Astrophysical journal letters
Publisher:IOP Publishing
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/26
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/21
Volume:936
Issue:1
Article number:L2
Number of pages:7
Funding institution:FAPESP [2015/50374-0, 2014/18100-4, 2018/21250-9, 2021/10429-0];; European Research Council (ERC) under the European Union [852839];; CAPES; CNPq [30667/2020-7]; DGAPA-PAPIIT [IA103122]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

