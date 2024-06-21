Schließen

Seismicity parameters dependence on main shock-induced co-seismic stress

  The Gutenberg-Richter (GR) and the Omori-Utsu (OU) law describe the earthquakes' energy release and temporal clustering and are thus of great importance for seismic hazard assessment. Motivated by experimental results, which indicate stress-dependent parameters, we consider a combined global data set of 127 main shock-aftershock sequences and perform a systematic study of the relationship between main shock-induced stress changes and associated seismicity patterns. For this purpose, we calculate space-dependent Coulomb Stress (& UDelta;CFS) and alternative receiver-independent stress metrics in the surrounding of the main shocks. Our results indicate a clear positive correlation between the GR b-value and the induced stress, contrasting expectations from laboratory experiments and suggesting a crucial role of structural heterogeneity and strength variations. Furthermore, we demonstrate that the aftershock productivity increases nonlinearly with stress, while the OU parameters c and p systematically decrease for increasing stress changes. Our partly unexpected findings can have an important impact on future estimations of the aftershock hazard.

Metadaten
Author details:Shubham SharmaORCiD, Sebastian HainzlORCiDGND, Gert ZöllerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/gji/ggad201
ISSN:0956-540X
ISSN:1365-246X
Title of parent work (English):Geophysical journal international
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/06/17
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/06/21
Tag:Earthquake hazards; Earthquake interaction; Statistical seismology; and prediction; b-value; forecasting
Volume:235
Issue:1
Number of pages:9
First page:509
Last Page:517
Funding institution:DFG-Research Training Group NatRiskChange'; DFG [B04]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

