Efficient Removal of Tetracycline and Bisphenol A from Water with a New Hybrid Clay/TiO2 Composite

  New TiO2 hybrid composites were prepared from kaolin clay, predried and carbonized biomass, and titanium tetraisopropoxide and explored for tetracycline (TET) and bisphenol A (BPA) removal from water. Overall, the removal rate is 84% for TET and 51% for BPA. The maximum adsorption capacities (q(m)) are 30 and 23 mg/g for TET and BPA, respectively. These capacities are far greater than those obtained for unmodified TiO2. Increasing the ionic strength of the solution does not change the adsorption capacity of the adsorbent. pH changes only slightly change BPA adsorption, while a pH > 7 significantly reduces the adsorption of TET on the material. The Brouers-Sotolongo fractal model best describes the kinetic data for both TET and BPA adsorption, predicting that the adsorption process occurs via a complex mechanism involving various forces of attraction. Temkin and Freundlich isotherms, which best fit the equilibrium adsorption data for TET and BPA, respectively, suggest that adsorption sites are heterogeneous in nature. Overall, the composite materials are much more effective for TET removal from aqueous solution than for BPA. This phenomenon is assigned to a difference in the TET/adsorbent interactions vs the BPA/adsorbent interactions: the decisive factor appears to be favorable electrostatic interactions for TET yielding a more effective TET removal.

Metadaten
Author details:Morenike O. Adesina, Inga BlockORCiD, Christina GünterGND, Emmanuel Iyayi UnuabonahORCiDGND, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsomega.3c00184
ISSN:2470-1343
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37360480
Title of parent work (English):ACS Omega
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/06/20
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/06/21
Volume:8
Issue:24
Number of pages:11
First page:21594
Last Page:21604
Funding institution:German Academic Exchange Service; DAAD [57552338]; University of Potsdam; [5317000]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research; Foundation) [491466077]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

