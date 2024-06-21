Efficient Removal of Tetracycline and Bisphenol A from Water with a New Hybrid Clay/TiO2 Composite

New TiO2 hybrid composites were prepared fromkaolinclay, predried and carbonized biomass, and titanium tetraisopropoxideand explored for tetracycline (TET) and bisphenol A (BPA) removalfrom water. Overall, the removal rate is 84% for TET and 51% for BPA.The maximum adsorption capacities (q (m))are 30 and 23 mg/g for TET and BPA, respectively. These capacitiesare far greater than those obtained for unmodified TiO2. Increasing the ionic strength of the solution does not change theadsorption capacity of the adsorbent. pH changes only slightly changeBPA adsorption, while a pH > 7 significantly reduces the adsorptionof TET on the material. The Brouers-Sotolongo fractal modelbest describes the kinetic data for both TET and BPA adsorption, predictingthat the adsorption process occurs via a complex mechanism involvingvarious forces of attraction. Temkin and Freundlich isotherms, whichbest fit the equilibrium adsorption data for TET and BPA, respectively,suggest that adsorption sites are heterogeneous in nature. Overall,the composite materials

New TiO2 hybrid composites were prepared fromkaolinclay, predried and carbonized biomass, and titanium tetraisopropoxideand explored for tetracycline (TET) and bisphenol A (BPA) removalfrom water. Overall, the removal rate is 84% for TET and 51% for BPA.The maximum adsorption capacities (q (m))are 30 and 23 mg/g for TET and BPA, respectively. These capacitiesare far greater than those obtained for unmodified TiO2. Increasing the ionic strength of the solution does not change theadsorption capacity of the adsorbent. pH changes only slightly changeBPA adsorption, while a pH > 7 significantly reduces the adsorptionof TET on the material. The Brouers-Sotolongo fractal modelbest describes the kinetic data for both TET and BPA adsorption, predictingthat the adsorption process occurs via a complex mechanism involvingvarious forces of attraction. Temkin and Freundlich isotherms, whichbest fit the equilibrium adsorption data for TET and BPA, respectively,suggest that adsorption sites are heterogeneous in nature. Overall,the composite materials are much more effective for TET removal fromaqueous solution than for BPA. This phenomenon is assigned to a differencein the TET/adsorbent interactions vs the BPA/adsorbent interactions:the decisive factor appears to be favorable electrostatic interactionsfor TET yielding a more effective TET removal.

…