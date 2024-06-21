Schließen

Customizing starch properties

  • Starch has been a convenient, economically important polymer with substantial applications in the food and processing industry. However, native starches present restricted applications, which hinder their industrial usage. Therefore, modification of starch is carried out to augment the positive characteristics and eliminate the limitations of the native starches. Modifications of starch can result in generating novel polymers with numerous functional and value-added properties that suit the needs of the industry. Here, we summarize the possible starch modifications in planta and outside the plant system (physical, chemical, and enzymatic) and their corresponding applications. In addition, this review will highlight the implications of each starch property adjustment.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Julia CompartORCiD, Aakanksha Singh, Jörg FettkeORCiDGND, Ardha ApriyantoORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/polym15163491
ISSN:2073-4360
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37631548
Title of parent work (English):Polymers
Subtitle (English):a review of starch modifications and their applications
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/08/21
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/06/21
Tag:chemical modification; enzymatic modification; in planta modification; physical modification; starch; starch application; starch modification
Volume:15
Issue:16
Article number:3491
Number of pages:20
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [DFG-FE 1030/2-1, 5-1, 6-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.