Luis de Carvajal the Younger (1567–1596) is without doubt one of the most famous victims of the Mexican Inquisition. In 1595, Luis and his family were found guilty of “Judaizing” and sentenced to death. Due to his autobiography and letters which survived in the dossiers of his trials, scholars have been able to trace important aspects of Carvajal’s life, his religious thought, and his self-fashioning as a Jewish martyr. However, one question that has not yet been entirely discussed is Carvajal’s messianism in the context of New World geographies and influences. This chapter uses Carvajal’s autobiography, his letters, and his declarations during the trials to analyze the meaning of “the Americas” in Carvajal’s eschatological thought and to reflect upon possible influences from Mexican Franciscans and Christian millenarians with whom Carvajal was in contact between 1590 and 1595. It places Carvajal’s case in the broader context of recent studies of “converso messianism” and Jewish-Christian interactions in early modern eschatological and millenarian settings. It thus contributes to the exploration of entanglements between Jewish and Christian eschatological expectations in the early modern Atlantic World.

