Schließen

Max Nordau’s View on Sephardic Judaism and the Emergence of Political Zionism

  • In the following pages I discuss how,and to what extent, the eminent Zionist thinker Max Nordau, himself of Sephardic ancestry, viewed the history of the Jews of the Iberian Peninsula in the context of his general critique of assimilation not only in regard to Jews,but in a more comprehensive understanding as well. My focus here is on the significance of assimilation in the history of the Jews on the Iberian Peninsula as reflected in Nordau’s writings, with an additional emphasis on his two visits to Spain, thefirst in 1875 and again between 1914 and 1920. In so doing, I attempt to integrate Ashkenazic and Sephardic history into one field of Jewish Studies. The relationship between the two has not yet been researched comprehensively, particularly in the context of the historical study of Zionism.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Carsten SchapkowORCiDGND
URL:https://www.degruyter.com/document/doi/10.1515/9783110695410-010/html
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110695410-010
ISBN:978-3-11-069541-0
ISBN:978-3-11-069530-4
ISBN:978-3-11-069552-6
ISSN:2192-9602
Title of parent work (English):Sephardim and Ashkenazim
Subtitle (English):Jewish-Jewish Encounters in History and Literature
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Oldenbourg
Editor(s):Sina Rauschenbach
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first publication:2020
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/06/20
Number of pages:19
First page:209
Last Page:228
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.