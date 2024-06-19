Sephardic History Beyond Europe

- This year’s edition of the Yearbook of the Selma Stern Center for Jewish Studies Berlin-Brandenburg (ZJS) highlights innovative approaches to the study of Sephardic history in colonial and postcolonial contexts beyond Europe. The authors intertwine the particularities of their case studies with reflections on patterns of belonging, memorial cultures, and a transnational network of connections spanning from early modern times to the twentieth century.
In the context of the early modern Atlantic world, two essays explore the notion of a Sephardic empire among Portuguese Jewish communities as well as transatlantic entanglements in and beyond the Danish Caribbean. In the frameworks of Spain as well as (post-)colonial Egypt and Morocco, three articles reflect on Jewish citizenship, modes of belonging, and present-day commemorative events of Jewish history across the Mediterranean and beyond.
These collected contributions are the outcome of activities at the ZJS dedicated to Sephardic Studies during the academic year 2020—21.