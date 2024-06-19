Schließen

Zukunft – Zukunftswissen – Zukunftsästhetik

  • Das historische Erzählen ist im 19. Jahrhundert eine der prominentesten narrativen Formen. Aber es ist immer auch zukunftsaffin. In diesem Band wird diese Kehrseite der Vergangenheitsorientierung in historischer und systematischer Perspektive entlang folgender Leitfragen untersucht: Wie können Zukunftsreflexionen in Genres analytisch und konzeptionell gefasst werden, die nicht programmatisch dem Zukunftssujet verpflichtet sind? Wie ist das Wissen um Zukunft organisiert und ästhetisch strukturiert? Wie verhält sich eine solche implizite ästhetische Problematisierung von Zukunft gegenüber expliziten Zukunftsmodellen der entstehenden Science Fiction?
  • Historical narrative was one of the most prominent narrative forms in the 19th century. But it was always also future-oriented. In this volume, this flipside of addressing the past is examined from a historical and systematic perspective using the following guiding questions: How can reflections on the future be grasped analytically and conceptually in genres that are not programmatically committed to the future? How is knowledge of the future organised and aesthetically structured? How does such implicit aesthetic problematisation of the future relate to explicit models of the future in emerging science fiction?

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
URL:https://www.nomos-elibrary.de/10.5771/9783968218717
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5771/9783968218717
ISBN:978-3-96821-870-0
ISBN:978-3-96821-871-7
Title of parent work (German):Litterae
Subtitle (German):Reflexionen des Kommenden in der Literatur des 19. Jahrhunderts
Publisher:Rombach Wissenschaft
Place of publishing:Baden-Baden
Editor(s):Fabian Lampart, Natalie Moser
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:German
Year of first publication:2024
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/06/19
Tag:19. Jahrhundert; Zukunft; Zukunftsmodell; Zukunftsreflexion; Zukunftsästhetik
19th century; future; future aesthetics
Volume:259
Number of pages:292
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.