Zukunft – Zukunftswissen – Zukunftsästhetik
- Das historische Erzählen ist im 19. Jahrhundert eine der prominentesten narrativen Formen. Aber es ist immer auch zukunftsaffin. In diesem Band wird diese Kehrseite der Vergangenheitsorientierung in historischer und systematischer Perspektive entlang folgender Leitfragen untersucht: Wie können Zukunftsreflexionen in Genres analytisch und konzeptionell gefasst werden, die nicht programmatisch dem Zukunftssujet verpflichtet sind? Wie ist das Wissen um Zukunft organisiert und ästhetisch strukturiert? Wie verhält sich eine solche implizite ästhetische Problematisierung von Zukunft gegenüber expliziten Zukunftsmodellen der entstehenden Science Fiction?
- Historical narrative was one of the most prominent narrative forms in the 19th century. But it was always also future-oriented. In this volume, this flipside of addressing the past is examined from a historical and systematic perspective using the following guiding questions: How can reflections on the future be grasped analytically and conceptually in genres that are not programmatically committed to the future? How is knowledge of the future organised and aesthetically structured? How does such implicit aesthetic problematisation of the future relate to explicit models of the future in emerging science fiction?
|URL:
|https://www.nomos-elibrary.de/10.5771/9783968218717
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.5771/9783968218717
|ISBN:
|978-3-96821-870-0
|ISBN:
|978-3-96821-871-7
|Title of parent work (German):
|Litterae
|Subtitle (German):
|Reflexionen des Kommenden in der Literatur des 19. Jahrhunderts
|Publisher:
|Rombach Wissenschaft
|Place of publishing:
|Baden-Baden
|Editor(s):
|Fabian Lampart, Natalie Moser
|Publication type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2024
|Publication year:
|2024
|Release date:
|2024/06/19
|Tag:
|19. Jahrhundert; Zukunft; Zukunftsmodell; Zukunftsreflexion; Zukunftsästhetik
19th century; future; future aesthetics
|Volume:
|259
|Number of pages:
|292
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
|DDC classification:
|8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz