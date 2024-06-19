Schließen

Another way to confuse motor control

  Sensorimotor control can be impaired by slacked muscle spindles. This was shown for reflex responses and, recently, also for muscular stability in the sense of Adaptive Force (AF). The slack in muscle spindles was generated by contracting the lengthened muscle followed by passive shortening. AF was suggested to specifically reflect sensorimotor control since it requires tension-length control in adaptation to an increasing load. This study investigated AF parameters in reaction to another, manually performed slack procedure in a preselected sample (n = 13). The AF of 11 elbow and 12 hip flexors was assessed by an objectified manual muscle test (MMT) using a handheld device. Maximal isometric AF was significantly reduced after manual spindle technique vs. regular MMT. Muscle lengthening started at 64.93 ± 12.46% of maximal voluntary isometric contraction (MVIC). During regular MMT, muscle length could be maintained stable until 92.53 ± 10.12% of MVIC. Hence, muscular stability measured by AF was impaired after spindle manipulation. Force oscillations arose at a significantly lower level for regular vs. spindle. This supports the assumption that they are a prerequisite for stable adaptation. Reduced muscular stability in reaction to slack procedures is considered physiological since sensory information is misled. It is proposed to use slack procedures to test the functionality of the neuromuscular system, which is relevant for clinical practice.

Metadaten
Author details:Frank BittmannORCiDGND, Silas DechORCiDGND, Laura SchaeferORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/brainsci13071105
ISSN:2076-3425
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37509036
Title of parent work (English):Brain Sciences
Subtitle (English):manual technique supposed to shorten muscle spindles reduces the muscular holding stability in the sense of adaptive force in male soccer players
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/07/21
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/06/19
Tag:holding capacity; maximal isometric Adaptive Force; motor control; muscle instability; muscle physiology; muscle spindle; muscle stability; neuromuscular control; neuromuscular functioning; regulatory physiology
Volume:13
Issue:7
Article number:1105
Number of pages:20
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

