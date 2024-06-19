Schließen

Unexpected running perturbations

  Introduction Balance is vital for human health and experiments have been conducted to measure the mechanisms of postural control, for example studying reflex responses to simulated perturbations. Such studies are frequent in walking but less common in running, and an understanding of reflex responses to trip-like disturbances could enhance our understanding of human gait and improve approaches to training and rehabilitation. Therefore, the primary aim of this study was to investigate the technical validity and reliability of a treadmill running protocol with perturbations. A further exploratory aim was to evaluate the associated neuromuscular reflex responses to the perturbations, in the lower limbs. Methods Twelve healthy participants completed a running protocol (9 km/h) test-retest (2 weeks apart), whereby 30 unilateral perturbations were executed via the treadmill belts (presets:2.0 m/s amplitude;150 ms delay (post-heel contact);100ms duration). Validity of the perturbations was assessed via mean +/- SD comparison, percentage error calculation between the preset and recorded perturbation characteristics (PE%), and coefficient of variation (CV%). Test-retest reliability (TRV%) and Bland-Altman analysis (BLA; bias +/- 1.96 * SD) was calculated for reliability. To measure reflex activity, electromyography (EMG) was applied in both legs. EMG amplitudes (root mean square normalized to unperturbed strides) and latencies [ms] were analysed descriptively. Results Left-side perturbation amplitude was 1.9 +/- 0.1 m/s, delay 105 +/- 2 ms, and duration 78 +/- 1 ms. Right-side perturbation amplitude was 1.9 +/- 0.1 m/s, delay 118 +/- 2 ms, duration 78 +/- 1 ms. PE% ranged from 5-30% for the recorded perturbations. CV% of the perturbations ranged from 19.5-76.8%. TRV% for the perturbations was 6.4-16.6%. BLA for the left was amplitude: 0.0 +/- 0.3m/s, delay: 0 +/- 17 ms, duration: 2 +/- 13 ms, and for the right was amplitude: 0.1 +/- 0.7, delay: 4 +/- 40 ms, duration: 1 +/- 35 ms. EMG amplitudes ranged from 175 +/- 141%-454 +/- 359% in both limbs. Latencies were 109 +/- 12-116 +/- 23 ms in the tibialis anterior, and 128 +/- 49-157 +/- 20 ms in the biceps femoris. Discussion Generally, this study indicated sufficient validity and reliability of the current setup considering the technical challenges and limitations, although the reliability of the right-sided perturbations could be questioned. The protocol provoked reflex responses in the lower extremities, especially in the leading leg. Acute neuromusculoskeletal adjustments to the perturbations could be studied and compared in clinical and healthy running populations, and the protocol could be utilised to monitor chronic adaptations to interventions over time.

Metadaten
Author details:Andrew James QuarmbyORCiD, Mina KhajooeiORCiD, Philip Kurtz, Jakob HenschkeORCiD, MyoungHwee KimORCiD, Frank MayerORCiDGND, Tilman EngelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fspor.2023.1129058
ISSN:2624-9367
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37008630
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in sports and active living
Subtitle (English):reliability and validity of a treadmill running protocol with analysis of provoked reflex activity in the lower extremities
Publisher:Frontiers Media
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/03/15
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/06/19
Tag:EMG; gait; perturbation; reflexes; reliability; running; split-belt treadmill; stumbling
Volume:5
Article number:1129058
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG) [491466077]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

