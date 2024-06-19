Quantitative Methoden in diachronen Studien
- On the basis of a case study on the linearisation of German infinitival complements, the present paper illustrates the advantages of selected quantitative and statistical methods in diachronic studies. In particular, it first discusses, the problem of the availability of balanced diachronic corpora and how mixed-effects modelling can help make the best of "bad data" and second, it deals with the question of periodisation and shows the advantages of a data-driven method.
|Author details:
|Ilaria De CesareORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1515/zgl-2023-2004
|ISSN:
|0301-3294
|ISSN:
|1613-0626
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zeitschrift für germanistische Linguistik : ZGL
|Subtitle (German):
|Anwendung am Beispiel der Wortstellungsvariation in deutschen Infinitiven
|Subtitle (English):
|an application example on the basis of word order variation in German infinitives
|translated title (English):
|Quantitative methods in diachronic studies
|Publisher:
|de Gruyter
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2023/04/04
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2024/06/19
|Volume:
|51
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|28
|First page:
|124
|Last Page:
|151
|Funding institution:
|Diese Arbeit wurde durch die Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) gefördert (Projektnummer 317633480 – SFB 1287, Projekt A02).
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
|DDC classification:
|8 Literatur / 83 Deutsche und verwandte Literaturen / 830 Literaturen germanischer Sprachen; Deutsche Literatur
|Peer review:
|Referiert