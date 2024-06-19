Schließen

Quantitative Methoden in diachronen Studien

  • On the basis of a case study on the linearisation of German infinitival complements, the present paper illustrates the advantages of selected quantitative and statistical methods in diachronic studies. In particular, it first discusses, the problem of the availability of balanced diachronic corpora and how mixed-effects modelling can help make the best of "bad data" and second, it deals with the question of periodisation and shows the advantages of a data-driven method.

Metadaten
Author details:Ilaria De CesareORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/zgl-2023-2004
ISSN:0301-3294
ISSN:1613-0626
Title of parent work (German):Zeitschrift für germanistische Linguistik : ZGL
Subtitle (German):Anwendung am Beispiel der Wortstellungsvariation in deutschen Infinitiven
Subtitle (English):an application example on the basis of word order variation in German infinitives
translated title (English):Quantitative methods in diachronic studies
Publisher:de Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2023/04/04
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/06/19
Volume:51
Issue:1
Number of pages:28
First page:124
Last Page:151
Funding institution:Diese Arbeit wurde durch die Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) gefördert (Projektnummer 317633480 – SFB 1287, Projekt A02).
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 83 Deutsche und verwandte Literaturen / 830 Literaturen germanischer Sprachen; Deutsche Literatur
Peer review:Referiert

